BGT star to perform charity concert in Shrewsbury

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Gruffydd Wyn will be bringing his world-class vocals to Shrewsbury for a charity concert this autumn.

Gruffydd, 23, from Anglesey, North Wales, took part in the popular ITV show last year.

His first audition, which saw him perform the classical song ‘Nessun Dorma’ and secure one the coveted golden buzzer passes from judge Amanda Holden, has now over 6.5 million views on YouTube.

He went on to compete in the final and narrowly missed a place on the podium.

Gruffydd’s concert will take place at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, on Wednesday 9 October in aid of local charity Shropshire RCC.

He said: “Having recently finished my first tour across Wales, I am really excited about bringing the show to an audience in Shrewsbury.

“I will be performing a variety of songs so there really will be something for everyone – it’s going to be a great night!”

Chief Executive of Shropshire RCC, Julia Baron, said: “We are delighted that Gruffydd’s concert will be raising funds for our projects.

“The proceeds from the evening will help us continue to deliver much-needed support to disadvantaged people in rural communities across Shropshire.”

Tickets are £20 and available now from Theatre Severn Box Office on 01743 281281 and from the theatre’s website.

