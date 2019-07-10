Battle of Shrewsbury Medieval Weekend at Battlefield 1403

Battlefield 1403 is hosting a Battle of Shrewsbury Medieval Weekend later this month, taking visitors back 616 years when the site was the location of the bloodiest battles fought on British soil.

The Battle of Shrewsbury was fought on July 21st 1403

The Battle of Shrewsbury was fought between King Henry IV and a rebellious faction led by the Percy family on July 21st 1403, it was the first time the English longbow was used on both sides of the battlefield.

Marking the anniversary on the weekend of 27th and 28th July, Battlefield 1403 are set to take us back in time to medieval Shropshire, to see the sights of everyday life leading up to the battle.

During this family day out, you will get to see knights in armour and archers preparing for battle. There will be living history, including traditional crafts and cookery, with many activities to try your hand at throughout the day. National and regional organisations will join the festivities to show how medieval skills can still be used today.

At the end of each day, spectators will be able to take sides and cheer on their favoured army, as part of the battle is re-enacted on the original battlefield.

One of the event organisers, Matthew Howarth from Event Plan, comments, “This event will be a great way to commemorate one of the county’s most important moments in history. The planned re-enactments and demonstrations will transport the attendees back in time.

“During the weekend, the Churches Conservations Trust will be re-opening the Battlefield 1403 church. We wanted to highlight the connections the church has to the Battle of Shrewsbury, where it is rumoured that many were buried after the battle.”

The event is free to attend and will be on from 10am until 4.30pm each day, with the battle taking place at 4pm and demonstrations throughout the day.

