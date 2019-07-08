Outdoor Theatre Events at Hawkstone Park Follies

Chapterhouse Theatre Company are bringing two live theatre events to Hawkstone Park Follies’ idyllic rural landscape. Chapterhouse is currently celebrating is 20th anniversary year and completing a nationwide tour.

On July 21, Mr Darcy will be vexing Elizabeth Bennet in the performance of ‘Pride and Prejudice’ based on Jane Austen’s timeless classic. When Elizabeth meets the terse and abrupt Mr. Darcy, she loathes him at first sight but is there more to him than meets the eye? Brought to life by award-winning writer Laura Turner, this adaptation has been a favourite of Chapterhouse audiences for years.

The Follies rural setting will transport the audience to the Yorkshire Moors with an adaptation of ‘Wuthering Heights’ on August 17, where the tempestuous romance between Heathcliff and Catherine will capture imaginations. Emily Brontë’s tale of passion and revenge has thrilled readers and audiences alike for generations, and in this adaptation by Laura Turner, Catherine and Heathcliff’s love will be tested to its limit.

Caroline Talbot, Follies Park Manager, comments, “We are thrilled to be welcoming the Chapterhouse Theatre Company for two events this summer. Bringing quality theatrical entertainment to our Grand Valley in the great outdoors will be very special.

“Bring friends, family or a loved one for a memorable night of entertainment under the stars.” Tickets for the events are limited and must be purchased in advance from the Hawkstone Follies website.

