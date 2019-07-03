Follies to get kids reading with storytelling event

On Sunday 7 July, Hawkstone Follies welcome the whole family for a day of storytelling and adventure. A host of fantastic activities will take place, helping kids to engage with stories and grow their love of books.

Hawkstone Follies

There will be activities suitable for a range of ages throughout the day, with Ready Steady Let’s Get Messy organising some bear hunt messy play for the under 5s, and Rhymetime from Shropshire Libraries providing songs and character fun.

There will be stories inspired by Hawkstone Park, told in the great outdoors which will help bring the tales to life.

Caroline Talbot, Follies Park Manager, comments, “This will be a great family event which help children to grow a love of books and reading. To be out in the

woodland landscape listening to stories and authors book readings will be very special, and the surroundings will create a magical atmosphere.”

With the help of Shrewsbury’s Button & Bear Bookshop some prestigious authors have been secured for the day. Barbara Mitchellhill, who won the Solihull Children’s Book Award for her book ‘Storm Runners,’ will be reading from ‘The Secret Suffragette’ and will be encouraging audience participation and dressing up. Andy Stanton, who is the award-winning author of Mr Gum, will be reading from ‘The Panini’s of Pompeii.’ Both authors will also be available for book signing.

The Follies will also be launching a brand-new trail at the Follies: ‘We are going on a Troll Hunt’ which will help imaginations run wild as children try and find all the trolls amongst the network of caves.

All of the above is included in the normal follies entry price but spaces are limited so the organisers strongly advise booking in advance via the website at www.hawkstoneparkfollies.co.uk/events

Shropshire Entertainment sponsored by...