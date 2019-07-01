Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.

With a heavy emphasis on a traditional agricultural show, there is something for everyone including, local crafts, conservation area with a donkey and petting farm with rabbits, guinea pigs, chickens and donkeys. As well as sheep shearing, trade stands, food hall, handicrafts, horticulture, horses, cattle, sheep and pigs.



Learn the ancient art of scything, try your hand at stone masonry, learn how to fly cast around the Mill Pool or wood turn an item to take home.

See Valais Blacknose Sheep

A special feature this year at the Burwarton Show will be a display of the popular Valais blacknose sheep, as seen many times on television – look out for them on the Livestock field.

The Children’s play area welcomes the Panic Family Circus (non-animal), whilst the Village Green will entertain all ages with the traditional Punch and Judy Show, Magic Russ, singing and accordion band playing.

Main Ring Entertainment

Main ring entertainment this year will include the Atkinson Action Horses – A team of highly trained horses and riders who will entertain you with their daredevil, heart-stopping stunts.

Ray & Wendy Aliker make a welcome return with Ye Olde Redtail Falconry. This experienced couple bring the ancient art of falconry to the modern age with a comprehensive and exciting display that is guaranteed to thrill audiences of all ages.

Giant Tortoises Return

The Aldabra Giant Tortoises are on their way back too for 2019, as they were so popular with everyone last year.



The Aldabra Giant Tortoises

Burwarton Show 2019 Admission Prices

The Show opens at 8.00am at the Showground, Cleobury North, WV16 6RP, on the B4364 between Bridgnorth and Ludlow and parking is free.



Ticket prices remain unchanged from 2018 – admission on Show day is £17.00 for adults and £5.00 for children (12-16 years) whilst accompanied children 11 years and under can enter FREE.

Save Money – Buy Tickets Now

Save money and buy your tickets in advance at discounted rates either online at www.burwartonshow.co.uk, from nominated ticket outlets around the area or direct from the Show Office on 01746 787535.

So much to see and enjoy so make a note of the date – Thursday 1 August.

