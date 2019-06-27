Britain’s Got Talent comedian Kojo Anim to visit Shrewsbury with debut tour

Britain’s Got Talent’s stand out stand-up comedy star Kojo Anim is heading out on the road and stopping at Shrewsbury with his debut UK tour.

Kojo Anim will bring his debut UK tour to Theatre Severn

The 39-year-old father of one was Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer act on this year’s series of the ITV talent show, winning through to the grand final earlier this month.

New and exciting show Kojo Anim Presents The Taxi Tour will take in 25 towns and cities across the country, and comes to Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, February 25 2020.

Kojo is here to make the world laugh, sharing his funny observations and stories about life, parenthood and family. With his infectious smile, and winning routines, Kojo Anim wowed the judges and audiences on Britain’s Got Talent.

Simon Cowell was so blown away by Kojo’s first audition routine he hit his golden buzzer to send him straight into the live semi-finals, saying: “I don’t really like comedians on this show… But I love you!” That first BGT performance alone has had more than 23 million views on YouTube.

Speaking about his BGT experience, and now announcing his debut UK tour, Kojo said: “For me, Britain’s Got Talent wasn’t about winning £250,000, it was a chance to get in front of the judges, and to prove to myself that I can perform in front of anybody.

“My goal was to make it to the final, and now here I am – announcing my first solo tour, something I’ve been working towards for 20 years.

“Since my first audition when Simon pressed the golden buzzer, my whole life has changed and now I can’t wait to jump in a taxi to travel the country making people laugh.”

The former BT customer service employee from Hackney, in East London, has previously worked with American stand-up stars Kevin Hart (Wembley Arena, 2014), Dave Chappelle (UK tour, 2015) and Chris Rock and was a hit on NBC series Last Comic Standing in America in 2008.

Previous TV work includes CBBC show The Mighty Truck Of Stuff with Reggie Yates and MTV Base show The Fresh Prince Of Hackney. He has also hosted the breakfast show on radio station Capital XTRA.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 28 at 10am from www.cuffeandtaylor.com

