National Trust exhibition celebrates the champions of the natural world

Champions of the natural world, from the 19th century to the present day, will be celebrated in a new exhibition at the National Trust’s Attingham Park from Saturday 22 June to Sunday 8 September.

Beatrix Potter by Delmar Banner, 1938 © National Portrait Gallery London

The exhibition, Faces of Change ‘Nature’s Champions’ is a partnership between the National Trust and the National Portrait Gallery drawing on portraits from the Gallery’s Collection. It will focus on individuals who have transformed the way we perceive, experience, and aim to protect the natural world.

Featured sitters include environmental activists, scientists, poets, politicians, campaigners, gardeners and broadcasters who have affected how we interact with our environment.

The exhibition includes outstanding paintings, sculptures, photographs and recent commissions.

Michelle Fullard, Visitor Experience and Operations Manager said, “We are really thrilled to have the exhibition at Attingham over the summer! It’s a great chance for visitors from our local communities to see works from the National Portrait Gallery closer to home and we hope that younger generations visiting it will be inspired by the work of the sitters, and find ways to help nature themselves. Who will be your Nature Champion?”

Gardeners from Gertrude Jekyll to Bob Flowerdew will feature, as well as key figures of the Romantic Movement, such as William Wordsworth, and early radicals and reformers William Morris and Octavia Hill.

More recent figures include animal welfare and agriculture campaigners Linda McCartney and Prince Charles, and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough. These are complemented by images of people at the forefront of conservation and research, including Jane Goodall and James Lovelock.

In each case, the exhibition will chart the sitters’ importance in our evolving understanding of the natural world and how best to protect it.

The exhibition will be on display in the Picture Gallery in the Mansion at Attingham Park and the team are looking forward to welcoming families to the exhibition over the summer holidays. Staff, volunteers and school children local to the estate just outside of Shrewsbury have contributed to the exhibition by sharing their personal reflections on nature and the work of the portrait sitters. The exhibition is part of a year-long visitor programme called ‘Grow Your Green Roots’, highlighting the work to conserve and protect nature on Attingham Park’s 4,000 acre estate.

The exhibition also forms part of the National Trust’s 2019 programme People’s Landscapes, a series of events and activities that will explore landscapes where people came together to seek dramatic social change.

