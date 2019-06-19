16.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Fly High at Jackfest for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

By Shropshire Live

A family fun day is taking place on Saturday 29 June at Purslow Show Ground, near Craven Arms in aid of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Live bands will be entertaining the crowd from 3.30pm until 11.30pm, with Bon Jovi tribute band Bad Medicine headlining, plus; River Man Blues, Andrew Pearce, Over the Hill Billies, Boon Dog, Torque, Hot Rod 55, Sultana Brothers. The Wayne Martin Band is billed to close the festival.

There will be a children’s area with rides, including one for ‘big kids’, as well as crafts and face painting. Games will also be played such as nail in the bale, and higher and lower.

Visitors can also enjoy a hog roast, chip van, vegan and vegetarian food, as well as a bar serving real ale, lager, cider, gin and Pimms. Tea, coffee and cakes will be available, and an ice cream van will be there to refresh the crowds.

This small music festival started in 2018, when 12 local people decided to raise money for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity. One of the organisers, Jack Huffer, is a local farmer who credits his life to the air ambulance after a serious farm accident, hence the name Jackfest!

Gates will be open on the day from 12.30pm, and guests are free to bring their own picnic.

Pre-booked tickets cost £15 for adults, £8 for children aged 12-18. On the day tickets cost £20 for adults and £10 for 12-18 year olds. Under 12s go free to the event.

To purchase your advance tickets or to find out more about the event, call Jack or Jenny on 01588 660539, Mostyn on 07966254742 or Stella on 01588 674925.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
