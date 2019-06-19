Cup O’ Joe set to brew up a storm in Carding Mill Valley

The National Trust team in Carding Mill Valley will be welcoming another live act to their popular Live at the Chalet evening this July.

Northern Irish siblings Cup O’ Joe

This time around its Northern Irish siblings Cup O’ Joe. The trio are 2015 BBC Young Folk Award Finalists and rising stars of the International Bluegrass Scene. They land in the valley on Wednesday 3rd July with a promise of a vibrant night of music.

The band was raised on a healthy diet of music festivals and concerts from a young age and this influence is clear in their eclectic and enthusiastic performances. Formed and solidified by early 2013, after playing as a family band with their parents for several years. The benefits of being self-taught and home-schooled gave them plenty of time to have a go at trying out different instruments.

Their mix of original and re-imagined traditional songs sets the ingredients for an energetic and enthusiastic performance, and this is giving them a growing presence on the UK folk scene.

They have already made a name for themselves in the festival and gig scene in Ireland, UK and Mainland Europe, performing at festivals such as Muddy Roots Europe and the European World of Bluegrass in the Netherlands as well as playing Main stage slots at Bluegrass festivals throughout the UK.

They have even paved a name for themselves in the young International Bluegrass scene in the US, after being the first non US band to play on the youth Stage at the annual IBMA festival held in North Carolina.

As ever, the Chalet tea-rooms will be open from 6:30pm with a range of ales, ciders and wines available along with hot and cold soft drinks, cakes and snacks. Tickets are available now from the website or via 03442491895.

