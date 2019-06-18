West Felton gears up for Carnival fun

A fun-packed spectacular is once again set to hit the streets of West Felton on Sunday 14 July 2019.

Carnival King and Queen, Tommy Hughes and Amy Hampson

The carnival festivities begin at 1pm with the Carnival King and Queen, Tommy Hughes and Amy Hampson, and their attendants: Neve Marmaras, Elyza Laycock, Jack Healey, Skye Perkins, Joshua Valentine, Alys Mansell, Max Davies, Clarry Thomas, Alfie Davies and Mia Davies leading a grand procession of decorated floats through the village starting at the Punch Bowl pub.

“This year’s entertainment includes Border Counties Gymnastics, Boreatton Scout Troop, Porth-y-Waen Youth Silver Band and Simon Airey – The Animal Man”, explained Eileen.

“There’s truly something for everyone, including; Caricaturists, Fun Fair, Swing Boats, Traction Engine and Live Music.

“The village’s playing field on Tedsmore Road (SY11 4EH) will host the event with gates opening at 2pm and everyone’s welcome to come along and join in the fun”, she added.

The event will also see a whole array of side stalls and craft stalls plus a Tombola, Bric-a-Brac stand, Bottle Stall with the Tea, Cakes and Ice Cream courtesy of West Felton Women’s Institute, a fully-licensed Bar, tasty BBQ, Fresh Pizza’s from Amber’s Woodfired Kitchen and the legendary Carnival Grand Draw with a 1st prize of £100.

Admission is just £2.00 for adults and FREE for children/senior citizens with events and entertainment throughout the afternoon.

Organisers say there are currently a couple of pitches left for stalls so if you’re involved in a “cottage industry” or have something interesting to sell then why not have a stall at this year’s carnival – to book a stall contact Eileen on 01691 610629.

