Circus comes to Telford school for Father’s Day celebration

A professional circus is coming to town on Father’s Day to raise funds for a Telford school.

Children from Lawley Primary School in Telford get into the ‘circus spirit’ before the professionals arrive to perform on Sunday

The big top will arrive on the playing fields of Lawley Primary School before the National Festival Circus entertain hundreds of people in three shows on Sunday June 16th.

The Lawley Big Top extravaganza will see the guests entertained by professional circus entertainers who will include acrobats, balancers, a Russian strong man, contortionists, jugglers, clowns and magic.

The event has been organised by Lawley PTFA. Shows will be held at 1pm, 2.30pm and 4pm. Tickets are priced at £5, with free entry for under 3s if sitting on an adult’s knee. There will also be free entry to the mini fun day with free children’s activities and Dads will get a free hot drink and a cake to mark Father’s Day.

Steph Morley, Chair of Lawley PTFA said: “This is a big event for us and it is going to be a fantastic day.

“To bring a professional circus company to our school playing fields will be great fun, whilst raising funds for the school.

“We have had people ask if it is the PTFA performing but it certainly isn’t! The event is brought by the National Festival Circus which has a fantastic reputation.

“This event is open to everyone and you do not need to have a child at the school. We want everyone to celebrate Father’s Day together with extended families – grandparents and uncles and aunties or groups of friends together too.”

Ms Morley said all profits would be going to the Lawley Primary School PTFA funds which helps the school buy additional equipment school funds could not otherwise pay for.

“This is going to be a fantastic event right here in the heart of Lawley – we are hoping all three shows will be a sell out.

“It will be a perfect family day out with a range of traditional prize games and children’s activities hosted by the PTFA too. Catering will be on site along with the ice cream man.

“If anyone has any questions then please email lawleyptfa@gmail.com. We look forward to welcoming families from all over the borough to our special event.”

Tickets can be bought through Paypal by sending your ticket requirements to lawleyptfa@gmail.com

