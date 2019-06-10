Shrewsbury set for carnival fun this Saturday

The annual Shrewsbury Carnival and Show takes place this Saturday 15 June, with thousands of people set to enjoy a day of entertainment.

Shrewsbury Carnival’s Royalty Tom – Junior Carnival Crier, Ava – Carnival Queen, Maddi – Carnival Princess with attendants Isla, Elizabeth, Emily and Maisie get ready for Saturday’s event. Photo: Steven Oliver Photography

The day begins at 10am in Shrewsbury’s Quarry park with entertainment taking place on the Rybrook stage, a funfair and over 40 trade and charity stalls.

The popular town centre parade leaves the Quarry at 2pm with colourful floats, walking groups and entertainers. The parade is led by Martin Wood the Town Crier and Shrewsbury Carnival’s Royalty.

Damian Breeze, one of the organisers, said: “We’ve got a great line-up of entertainment on stage and in our arena this year. From local theatre and dance groups to local band Effervescent, Rock Project and vocal duo Matt and Gemima, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“The parade is also set to be one of our biggest in years with over 30 entries including local young farmers.”

Other attractions in the Quarry include a funfair, trade and charity stalls, a miniature steam railway and activities for children.

“Kate Fejfer, stalls coordinator, said: “There are over 40 stalls set to be with us on the day ranging from local traders to freshly prepared food and drink vendors as well as local charities and organisations.

“This year we also see the welcome return of the Whitfield Light Railway, a 10.25″ gauge portable miniature steam railway which proved very popular last year. We also have plenty of other activities for children to enjoy”

Simon Cook, Shrewsbury Carnival and Show Chairman, is looking forward to the day.

“Our small but dedicated team of volunteers work hard throughout the year to put on a fantastic day each year. For 2019 we have chosen not to have a theme for the parade and left it up to the imagination of entrants to choose their own.

“It will be really exciting to see what the entrants come up with, the floats are always fantastic to see with people spending hours designing and making props.

“We are also looking forward to seeing everyone visit us in the Quarry to enjoy the show aspect of the day.”

Supporting the Community

Throughout the day visitors to the event can make a donation which goes towards helping local charities and community organisations.

Last year’s parade raised around £2,000 which was added to other money raised through sponsorship and donations.

Shelley Oliver, Carnival Secretary said: “Shrewsbury carnival is a great day of free entertainment, thanks to the support of local businesses. However, we do accept donations which goes into a fund that local charities can then apply for an amount of to support their cause.

“The ones that are chosen are then invited to attend a presentation evening where they will receive their donation and we also get to hear about all of their wonderful work.”

Road Closures

The following roads will be closed at 1.30pm on Carnival Day to allow the parade procession pass through the town centre.

Victoria Avenue, Victoria Quay, Smithfield Road, Castle Gates, Castle Street, St Mary’s Street, Dogpole, High Street, Shoplatch, Bellstone, Barker Street, Bridge Street, Roushill and Raven Meadows.

There will be no access over the Welsh Bridge into town and traffic will be stopped at the sorting office in Castle Foregate. The only traffic allowed past the closure at the English Bridge gyratory will be for access to businesses in Wyle Cop or to travel along town walls.

The roads will re-open as soon as the parade has reached the Quarry Park and safety checks completed.





