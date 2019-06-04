Wellington Midsummer Fayre to take place this Saturday

A community celebration inspired by a historical Shropshire event dating back to the 13th century will be held this weekend.

The Wellington Midsummer Fayre will be held in the town centre on June 8.

This annual event is a described as a ‘historical hotchpotch’, loosely inspired by the ancient June fayres held in Wellington as far back as the 13th century, along with the town’s annual ‘Jubilee’ celebrations of the 1770s.

Attractions will include Morris dancers, medieval minstrels, brass bands, choirs, folk bands and fire-eaters.

There will be 40 food and craft stalls surrounding the parish church and the highlight of the day will be a costumed procession which winds its way around the town at lunchtime.

The day is hosted by partnership of community groups, including Wellington H2A, All Saints Church, Wellington Telford Brass Band, Hadley Orpheus Male Voice Choir, Tadlop, the Arts Centre Telford and the Ironmen Severn Gilders Morris dancers.

