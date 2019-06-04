12.3 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Home Entertainment

Wellington Midsummer Fayre to take place this Saturday

By Shropshire Live

A community celebration inspired by a historical Shropshire event dating back to the 13th century will be held this weekend.

A costumed procession which winds its way around the town at lunchtime
A costumed procession which winds its way around the town at lunchtime

The Wellington Midsummer Fayre will be held in the town centre on June 8.

This annual event is a described as a ‘historical hotchpotch’, loosely inspired by the ancient June fayres held in Wellington as far back as the 13th century, along with the town’s annual ‘Jubilee’ celebrations of the 1770s.

Attractions will include Morris dancers, medieval minstrels, brass bands, choirs, folk bands and fire-eaters.

There will be 40 food and craft stalls surrounding the parish church and the highlight of the day will be a costumed procession which winds its way around the town at lunchtime.

The day is hosted by partnership of community groups, including Wellington H2A, All Saints Church, Wellington Telford Brass Band, Hadley Orpheus Male Voice Choir, Tadlop, the Arts Centre Telford and the Ironmen Severn Gilders Morris dancers.

Shropshire Entertainment sponsored by...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Holding baby hand - Generic

Families affected by a birth injury suffer for life says a leading lawyer

Physical and psychological effects are lifelong and impact every area of a family’s life according to a birth injuries specialist.
Read Article
The event will be held at Southwater’s QEII Arena in Telford Town Park on the 7th and 8th June

Shropshire Pub at the Park announces comedy and music line-up

Shropshire Festivals are launching a brand-new event this summer that will turn the best bits about going to the pub into a beer festival for Shropshire.
Read Article
1st Choice Insurance Team

Local Commercial Insurance, With Premium Service

Local Commercial Insurance, With Premium Service - “That’s 1st Choice in a nutshell”
Read Article

Follies Festival returns to Hawkstone Park

Hawkstone Park is bringing back Follies Festival, for a wonderful weekend of family entertainment, Friday 5th - Sunday 7th July 2019.
Read Article

News

News

Shropshire Council to reconsider planned changes to bus services

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet is to reconsider the proposed reduction or removal of a number of subsidised bus services in the county following a public consultation.
Read Article
Police carried out a search of a property at an address in Arleston. Photo: West Mercia Police

Two arrested after drugs warrant is executed at Telford address

Two people were arrested in Telford this morning after police executed a search warrant issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 at an address in Arleston.
Read Article
Officers from Immigration Enforcement were part of the initiative. Photo: West Mercia Police

Telford takeaways and car washes visited as part of modern slavery prevention initiative

Takeaways and car washes were visited in Telford last week as part of a multi-agency taskforce enforcement initiative to help prevent modern slavery.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Ed Glover, left, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager, and Shrewsbury Town’s commercial manager Andrew Tretton

Salop Leisure extends stand sponsorship deal at Shrewsbury Town Football Club

Salop Leisure has extended its stand sponsorship at Shrewsbury Town Football Club for a further two years.
Read Article
Championship leader Robert Kenrick in action with his GWR Raptor racing car at Loton Park

Midland Hill Climb Championship comes to Loton Park

The Midland Hill Climb Championship comes to Loton Park Hill Climb near Shrewsbury this coming weekend.
Read Article
Jack Watkins returns to Telford Tigers for the new season ahead. Photo: © Telford Tigers 2018 / Steve Brodie

Jack Watkins returns to Telford Tigers for third season

Jack Watkins is returning to Telford Tigers for the 2019/20 season, his third with the club.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Wayne Gethings, Group Chief Executive of The Wrekin Housing Group with Laura Hilditch, Chair of the Tenants Panel

Housing Trust pledges to be Together with Tenants

The Wrekin Housing Trust has become one of the first to commit to the National Housing Federation’s Together with Tenants campaign.
Read Article
A view from the top of Snowdon

Law firm staff to climb Snowden in aid of new Veterans Orthopaedic Centre

Staff from Lanyon Bowdler will be climbing Snowdon this Saturday to raise funds for the new Veterans Orthopaedic Centre in Gobowen.
Read Article
Emma Palmer, Head of the Employment Department at Martin-Kaye Solicitors in Telford

Emma leads the team at Martin-Kaye

A long-serving employee at a Shropshire law firm has been promoted to lead its employment department.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Morris Lubricants’ chairman Andrew Goddard presents drums of oil to Ben Kaye watched by his sons, Sam and Will, his parents Tom and Julie Kaye and Robin Frostick with the Scammell Pioneer R100 and AEC Matador in the background

Family’s vintage military vehicles heading for D Day 75th anniversary in France

A Shropshire family with a passion for restoring vintage military vehicles is heading to Normandy to take part in events to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the D Day landings on June 6.
Read Article
Dawn Tretton, second left, and Nicky Ellis preparing for their charity cycling challenge at The Shrewsbury Club with the help of personal trainers Mickey Brown, left, and Tom Meehan

Shrewsbury duo take on London to Paris cycling challenge for charity

Two adventurous Shrewsbury women are saddling up for an epic charity cycling challenge which will see them pedal nearly 400km from London to Paris.
Read Article
Children enjoying musical fun with Mary Keith

Popular Street Festival raises £1800 for Shrewsbury arts charity

Organisers of a family fun day in Shrewsbury are delighted after raising more than £1800 in just four hours.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

Barbara Nice

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist to open Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival

Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Mrs Barbara Nice will be the headline act at Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival's opening night.
Read Article
A costumed procession which winds its way around the town at lunchtime

Wellington Midsummer Fayre to take place this Saturday

A community celebration inspired by a historical Shropshire event dating back to the 13th century will be held in Wellington this weekend.
Read Article

New fireworks display company revealed for Shrewsbury Flower Show

Visitors to Shrewsbury Flower Show can be assured of a real whizz-bang finale this year with the news of a new company coming on board to put on the traditional fireworks display.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Jason Bradley, the owner of Bradley’s Butchers & Delicatessen, with, left, Helen Bourne, property manager for TSR, and Amie Barter, agency surveyor for TSR, who handled the letting of the premises

New butchers and delicatessen opens in Shrewsbury

A new butchers and delicatessen has opened its doors in Shrewsbury. next to the town’s busy Column roundabout.
Read Article
The Severn Valley Railway at Bridgnorth

SVR’s Railwayman’s Arms to host Bank Holiday beer festival

Visitors to the Severn Valley Railway this bank holiday can raise a glass while watching the trains steam in.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
heavy intensity rain
12.3 ° C
15.6 °
9.4 °
93 %
4.1kmh
90 %
Tue
14 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
15 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP