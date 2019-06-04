Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist to open Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist the self-styled “Stockport Housewife” Mrs Barbara Nice will be the headline act at Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s opening night.

Barbara Nice

Barbara, the comic creation of Phoenix Nights actress Janice Connolly, has been a staple of the comedy circuit for years & will be “living la vida loca” alongside regular Severn Jesters compere Dan Nightingale & up and coming star Scott Bennett, who has provided tour support for Rob Brydon this year.

The opening night of the festival takes place at Theatre Severn on Thursday 18 July and is the first of 24 shows across 4 days in 7 venues, as acts preview their Edinburgh shows in this, the third year of the Festival.

Acts performing over the course of the Festival include Lee Nelson, David O’Doherty, Phil Nichol, Daliso Chaponda, Lloyd Griffith, Larry Dean, Vikki Stone & Angelos Epithemiou.

Tickets for the Festival Jesters, the Gala Show & all Edinburgh previews are available from Theatre Severn Box Office & Website.

Shropshire Entertainment sponsored by...