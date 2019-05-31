Ready, steady, go – show visitors invited to search for precious cup, again!

A Shropshire society which misplaced a coveted cup for over 100 years is to give people the chance to reenact the search for the precious silverware.

The Peplow cup competition is launched at Newport Show

The Peplow Challenge Cup mysteriously went missing from Newport & District Agricultural Society in 1904 and was not seen until it appeared for sale on the popular BBC TV show Flog It!, originally recorded in 2012.

After the 42oz cup, worth £600, failed to sell at auction the society managed to be reunited with it four years later.

To celebrate, a special treasure hunt will form part of this year’s Newport Show on July 13, which is organised by the society.

Show Manager Sally Western said: “Visitors to Shropshire’s premier agricultural show will this year have the chance to win their own mini Peplow Cup and we’re very excited.

“We’ve devised a special treasure hunt around the showground which all the family can get involved with and we think it’s the perfect way to celebrate the success of our own Peplow Challenge Cup search.

“The mystery of the Peplow cup captured the imagination of a lot of people.

“Members turned detective and with great help from social media, the press, public and local antique dealers we were able to track it down.”

Free treasure hunt maps will be available from show programme selling points at the pedestrian entrance or the main entrance to Chetwynd Deer Park on the show day.

It will include seven questions directing participants around the park and all completed maps will need to be handed in to the press office in the show managers marquee by 4pm.

Everyone who enters will get a treat and the overall winner, pulled at random, will also receive their very own cup and a free family ticket to the Newport Show in 2020.

The original Peplow Challenge Cup will be presented to the overall winner of the horse section with the greatest number of points at the annual show. The 110th Newport Show on July 13 will also feature more than 140 livestock and sheep classes, a horse show and a dog show with Crufts qualifying classes.



Main ring attractions include the Bolddog Lings motorcycle display team and Joseph’s Amazing Camels while chefs James Sherwin, Stuart Collins and Cyrus Todiwala will be giving a unique insight into their particular areas of expertise in the Festival of Food area.

There will also be family activities, trade stands, antique stalls, schools marquee and a festival atmosphere with live music from local bands to close the show.

Tickets can be bought online at www.newportshow.co.uk or reduced price late entry tickets can be purchased at the pedestrian gate from 4pm.





