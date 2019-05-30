19.5 C
Thursday, May 30, 2019
Jack Dee returns to Telford as part of new stand-up tour

By Shropshire Live

Jack Dee, the king of the sardonic take on life, is to make a whistle stop visit to Telford this November bringing a little ray of sunshine to a gloomy late autumn when he arrives as part of his new stand-up tour.

Star of TV sitcoms Bad Move, Lead Balloon and Josh, Jack also hosts the legendary Radio 4 show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.

Additional credits include presenting Jack Dee’s Helpdesk on BBC Two, C4’s The Jack Dee Show, ITV’s Jack Dee’s Saturday Night, BBC’s Jack Dee’s Happy Hour and Jack Dee Live at the Apollo.

“In fact,” explains Jack, “I’ve probably appeared in every TV show with my name in the title”.

Jack provides yet another jewel in the comedy crown for The Place, Telford which has seen sell-out shows in 2019 including Jimmy Carr, Jim Davidson, Stewart Francis and Nish Kumar.

With his ever upbeat take on the world, The Place can look forward to an evening of bright and breezy, life affirming entertainment.

“In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that’s very much where I come in” says Jack.

Other sidelines include Motivational Speaking, which Jack describes as “Basically a total waste of time, talking to losers, but the cash is decent” and then adds “Don’t print that”. It’s so hard to tell when he’s being serious.

Jack Dee visits The Place, Telford on Wednesday 27 November, show starting 8pm, tickets £22.50.

To book your ticket visit The Place, Telford Box office, call 01952 382382 or visit the www.theplacetelford.com

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.







