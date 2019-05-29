Enjoy a day of family fun at Shrewsbury River Festival

The eighth Shrewsbury River Festival is set to offer a day of free, family fun, on both water and land – this Sunday 2 June.

All action at last years Shrewsbury River Festival Raft Race

This year, the event is raising much-needed funds for West Midland Air Ambulance, and the Rybrook Shrewsbury Raft Race – the heart of this Sunday’s event – promises to be yet another riotous rout.

All teams will have the same quantity of barrels, pallets and rope to make their rafts in only one hour earlier in the day, with the battle taking place in the afternoon – ensuring that several may end up as shark bait!

Back on dry land, we have this year secured the services of the fabulous Ronaldos, together with our ever-popular Chicago Swing Katz, to keep you entertained on the Morris Oils Stage all afternoon.

This year’s Festival Fancy Dress Competitions are aimed at 10 years and under, over 10s and adults – anything goes this year, as long as it’s related to river or sea. We’re looking forward to seeing bands of pirates, mermaids… and maybe sharks? – and the lucky winner will be judged by the Mayor of Shrewsbury Cllr Phil Gillam.

Buy your ducks online or on the day for the Reclaim Tax Duck Race, and you never know – you may see some unlucky victim walking the plank on the Sabrina Boat’s sister pirate ship, which will be running every half hour from 10am.

Shrewsbury River Festival is a great free family day out, offering a range of entertainment including boat and duck races, various demonstrations on the river and in the Quarry, coracles, canoeing, trade and food stalls, children’s pirate fancy dress and other competitions, as well as live entertainment.

The event is organised by volunteers and supported by a number of organisations including Reclaim Tax, Rybrook Shrewsbury BMW and Mini, Salop Leisure, Salop Computer Centre, staff from Marks & Spencer Shrewsbury, Sabrina Boat, Kaz Burgoyne ADI Driving Instructor, Shropshire Fire & Rescue and West Mercia Police, to name but a few.

“We’ve put months of planning into this year’s festival,” said Jamie Burgoyne, committee member of the Shrewsbury River Festival.

“It’s been amazing watching it all come together, and we’re hoping for the usual fantastic turnout – we’ve ordered the nice weather for the day – so don’t forget to come on down!”

Shrewsbury River Festival takes place in the Quarry Park and on the River Severn 10am-5pm this Sunday 2 June 2019.

Shropshire Entertainment sponsored by...