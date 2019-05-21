Shropshire County Show to offer jam-packed day out for all ages

Final preparations are being made for the 2019 Shropshire County Show which takes place on Saturday 25 May.

The event held each year at the Greenhous West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury celebrates the vital role that the agricultural industry plays in everyone’s lives and offering a fantastic jam-packed day out for all ages and interests.

Organisers have just announced that they have secured a flypast, weather permitting, from the much-loved Dakota aeroplane, extensively used during World War II.

The wide-ranging choice of attractions and entertainment includes dramatic displays in the main arena by the likes of the Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team, monster truck rides, the horse, dog and poultry shows,food and craft marquees, and a variety of trade stands, along with the livestock competitive classes.

Drumming workshops, flight simulator experiences, laser tag, BMX biking, canoeing, animal encounters, train rides, magic shows, circus workshops, storytelling and face painting, among other activities, are set to keep young visitors in particular entertained.

Neale Sadler, Show Chairman, said: “The wait is almost over – we’re excited to welcome everyone to the showground on Saturday to enjoy everything we have in store.

“We’ve planned the schedule to ensure that there’s entertainment that spans the generations, offering a day combining elements of the more traditional show of days past with new attractions and innovations.

“We’d love you to join us – right at the start of the half-term school holidays – to have a great day out and join us in showing our appreciation for our rural community.”

As an extra bonus this year, children aged under 16 are free – while, as in previous years, most of the activities are free once visitors enter the gates.

Advance tickets are still on sale, offering a saving on gate ticket prices, with adult tickets £15 in advance or £18 on the day. Visit www.shropshirecountyshow.com to buy tickets.

Visitors can make their way to the showground using the ferry service provided by the Sabrina Boat team. The ferry boards from the back of Drinkwater Street, off Frankwell Island, or from Doctor’s Meadow Field on the Mount. The return ticket is £1 which allows £1 off entrance to the show.

