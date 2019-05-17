The Hive to showcase activities at family fun day

Zombie drawing from a Shrewsbury-born, internationally-renowned comic, drumming lessons, live music, art and craft workshops, and pop-up shops are just a few of the free activities on offer at an upcoming community street festival.

Tony Clarkson from The Hive’s Creative Advisory Board preparing for the Street Festival with Daniel Lloyd, Digital Marketing Manager, and Sal Hampson, Project Manager

The family fun day is being run by The Hive in Belmont, Shrewsbury, to showcase the vast range of exciting activities that the arts organisation offers. The street will be closed off to traffic and activities will be running between noon and 4pm on Saturday, 25th May.

Comic artist Charlie Adlard, best known for The Walking Dead comic series, has recently taken on the role of Patron for The Hive and will be hosting a session on how to draw a zombie. It is open to all ages for people to watch what he does and have a go themselves.

Katie Jennings, CEO, said the event used to be run as a street party and due to popular demand, it will be returning this year.

“We are all looking forward to showing what an amazing creative hub The Hive is. From pottery to live music and everything in-between, The Hive has so much to offer locally in terms of regular activity for people to get involved with, and the street festival will be a fantastic taster of what we do and who we are.

“We are especially excited that our Patron Charlie Adlard can support us in this way. He is an internationally-famous artist and it will be a real treat for people to learn some new skills from him at the festival.

“It’s great to bring the street festival back to the community, it was always really popular and this one is going to be our biggest yet, with Magic Kev onsite, a clothes swap run by Jo Bloodworth’s Little Shop of Joy and a light show from the brilliant Andy McKeown. Organising something like this takes a lot of work and we’d like to thank The Hive’s creative advisory board for their help in planning this event.” she added.

The Hive is a charity and relies on donations and grants to fund its work. Earlier this year it was awarded a £69,000 grant from Arts Council England to launch a two-year project working with young people in Shropshire not in employment, education or training.

