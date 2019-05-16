Get Your Wigle On to hold open auditions for SHREK the musical

Open auditions will be held next month to join award winning Shropshire Musical Theatre company, Get Your Wigle On as they stage Shrek the musical.

Get Your Wigle On regularly perform full scale productions at Theatre Severn, with past productions including Grease, Sister Act and Hairspray. The high-energy local performance group produce six to eight full scale musicals a year with a fun and friendly approach to rehearsals at their studio in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.

And now it’s your turn to get involved! February 2020 sees the smash hit animation film burst to life in Theatre Severn. Get Your Wigle On are on the lookout for Shropshire performers aged 16+ to join them with fantastic lead roles and places in the company to be cast. This show requires strong dancers, singers and character actors with a lot of great opportunities to showcase talent.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure featuring all new songs and a sidesplitting script. Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage, and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears. Get Your Wigle On were selected as one of the few companies in the UK given the rights to perform this musical fresh from its West End and UK Tour.

Joe Fisher, aged 23 from Shrewsbury joined Get Your Wigle On last year as part of the cast of Rent. He says ‘Get Your Wigle On have provided me with some incredible experiences and I have only been a member for less than 12 months! You get to perform to a very high standard whilst having an amazing time, both in rehearsal and during show week. The opportunity to perform with this talented group in a professional theatre has encouraged me to do more and more. The wide variety of shows in the next 18 months means there is something for everyone whether you sing, act or dance or just enjoy musicals, you’ll certainly be made to feel welcome!’

There are lots of principle roles, chorus and dancers to be cast from the upcoming auditions on Sunday 16th June at The Get Your Wigle On studio.

Those interested in auditioning are asked to email ross@wigles.co.uk for an audition pack and for more information on how to get involved with Get Your Wigle On.

