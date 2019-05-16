Drawn of the Dead coming to Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery (SM&AG) are preparing to open a new exhibition ‘Drawn of the Dead’ celebrating the work of internationally famous comic artist and former Comics Laureate, Charlie Adlard.

An image of the comic artwork of Charlie Adlard that will feature in the Drawn of the Dead exhibition at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery

Drawn of the Dead will open to the public on Saturday 1 June 2019 in partnership with the Comics Salopia festival which brings a stunning selection of comic artists to the county as well as celebrating the county’s home-grown talent.

In this exciting new exhibition visitors will find a stunning selection of Charlie’s original works from the Walking Dead comic series displayed alongside immersive, set piece installations created by sculptor Andrew Bryden.

AMC’s blockbusting television show, The Walking Dead, now in its 9th season is a spin off from the revered comic book series created by Robert Kirkman and Shropshire’s own Charlie Adlard.

This unique exhibition extends to the museum balcony where visitors will see the breadth of Charlie’s work beyond The Walking Dead. Images from cult French comic Vampire State Building are displayed alongside Charlie’s life drawing and original books Code Flesh and White Death.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “Shrewsbury and Shropshire has a huge amount of creative talent and I’m thrilled that Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, having partnered with the new Comic Festival, are able to display some of this work.

“Charlie Adlard’s work is internationally famous so it’s fantastic that we are able to display some of his original artwork in what will be exciting and interactive visitor experience. I can’t wait to see it!”

Charlie Adlard, said: “I’m incredibly proud to have this exhibition in my home town. And, not only is it here in Shrewsbury, but it’ll be the best exhibition of my works staged anywhere. It’s going to be a truly immersive experience.”

