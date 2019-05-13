Shropshire County Show visitors to be transported to the world of children’s TV and books

Visitors to this year’s Shropshire County Show will be wowed by a special Shropshire Young Farmers’ 75th anniversary float parade and marquee celebrating the much-cherished world of children’s TV and books.

Shropshire Young Farmers’ will celebrate the much-cherished world of children’s TV and books

The theme for this year’s Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (SFYFC) float parade and marquee is nostalgia, as it marks 75 years since its foundation.

Visitors to the show on Saturday 25 May can enjoy the spectacle of 12 floats in the main arena, each based on a children’s TV programme, from Pingu to the Thunderbirds.

They will also step into a spellbinding storybook setting when they enter the nursery-rhyme themed marquee. People can take a look at entries in creative competitions such as making a cake designed as a nursery book.

The floats and marquee will be the result of months of ingenuity, planning and hard work for members.

Flossie Littlefair, SFYFC Show Secretary explained why the float competition, in particular, was special to her.

She said: “The float competition was the first thing I took part in as a new member. I enjoy float building because there is something for everyone, it is great for team building and I’ve made many new friends whilst having a lot of fun.

“It is extremely rewarding to see something that you have helped to make, on show for the public to enjoy. If you want to be taken back in time make sure you do not miss the float parade in the main ring.”

Andy Roberts, Chair of the SFYFC Show Committee, added: “The show is a big day for all of our members because a lot of hard work and time is put into making their entries.

“Everyone is welcome to come and have a look at the fantastic work produced by our members. Come and find our marquee, we would be delighted if you stopped by.”

Further highlights at this year’s show include dare-devil displays of airborne motorcycle acrobatics, music, competitive livestock classes and colourful entertainment zones for young visitors.

The show will offer a jam-packed day of entertainment for all ages at the Greenhous West Mid Showground in Berwick Road, Shrewsbury.

As an extra bonus this year, children aged under 16 are free – while, as in previous years, most of the activities are free once visitors enter the gates.

For more information and to buy tickets go to www.shropshirecountyshow.com.

Shropshire Entertainment sponsored by...