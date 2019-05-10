Shrewsbury is alive with The Sound of Music

Award-winning local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On are putting in the final preparations for their upcoming musical production The Sound of Music.

The company of all local performers have been working hard in rehearsals at their Shrewsbury studio to bring the music and lyrics to life

The Sound of Music is the perfect family musical based on the true story of the Von Trapp family members. The score to this musical is filled with household favourites that will be brought to life by a live orchestra and features songs including I Have Confidence, The Hills Are Alive and Do Re Mi.

The Get Your Wigle On company are known locally for previous productions Grease, Sister Act, Hairspray, Oliver to name just a few in a long list of shows they have performed in Theatre Severn.

The cast comprises of new and regular talents as the company welcome Mary James (Mother Abbess) and Mike Beasley (Captain Von Trapp) to their team. The young Von Trapp family members are comprised of children from their youth musical theatre sessions with two teams of children sharing the performances.

Director and choreographer Ross Wigley has previously worked on the companies productions of Sister Act, Grease and Oliver.

“To get the opportunity to stage something that I have grown up watching is amazing. I have fallen in love all over again with the characters, the story and the score. I am now busy putting in the final preparations and ensuring the technical aspect comes together when we take over the theatre. The set and costumes are beautiful for this show and will really compliment the talent on stage.”

The Sound of Music is being performed at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn from Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 June with performances nightly at 7.30pm and an additional Matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets available from www.theatresevern.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01743 281281.

