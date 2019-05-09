8.1 C
West End Calls for Moreton Hall Student

By Shropshire Live

Moreton Hall student Megan Keaveny is set to perform on the West End stage having been successful in the prestigious West End Calling competition.

Megan Keaveny is set to perform on the West End stage

The nationwide competition offers young performers the opportunity to perform in different venues throughout the country. Megan is now one of thirteen finalists preparing to sing in London.

Reflecting on her achievement, Megan commented: “West End Calling is a national competition in Musical Theatre for young people aged up to 23. I started in the first round back in November last year, and ever since I have been trekking up to Manchester every other month for further rounds. During the Easter holidays I competed in the semi-finals, where I had to perform a song from a musical. I chose ‘Maybe This Time’ from Cabaret.

“To my utter surprise, I was chosen by the judges (comprised of both West End and television actors from ‘Wicked’ and ‘Hollyoaks’) to go through to the final in London on May 12th.

“When I started this competition I never imagined that I would have been able to make it into the final 13 out of thousands!”

Megan’s music teacher and Vice Principal of Moreton Hall Carolyn Tilley added:

“This is outstanding and testament to Megan’s talent, hard work and determination. She has competed against thousands of other talented young people from all over the country during the last few months, and we are extremely excited that she will now have the opportunity to perform on the West End to a huge audience.

“Megan is a student who is attaining at the highest level in both the Musical Theatre genre as well as the more traditional/classical genre.  She is currently working towards her Diploma in Musical Theatre alongside prepping for her Grade 8 ABRSM in flute and Grade 8 theory.

“We are enormously proud of her achievement thus far and wish her the very best of luck for her performance on Sunday 12th May.”

