Ronaldos to play at Shrewsbury River Festival

The organisers of the eighth annual Shrewsbury River Festival have announced that well-renowned local band, The Ronaldos, are to play at this year’s event in June.

The Ronaldos will also be joined by the Chicago Swing Katz, a firm favourite at the event and kindly provided by Shrewsbury Town Council, on the Morris Stage.

The Ronaldos are an acoustic band with a huge local following, and so don’t really need any introduction – the venues at which they play are always packed to the rafters. Four incredibly talented musicians, including Ronnie Rogers of 1980s T’Pau fame, playing acoustic guitar, accordion, banjo, drums and double bass, will perform on the Morris’s stage in their truly amazing, inimitable style.

Already boasting a range of entertainment for all the family, the last few trade and food pitches are waiting to be snapped up by traders in an event which has previously attracted around 7,000 visitors. Festival organisers are also hoping to hear from potential raft race teams, for the few slots that are left.

The Festival is a great free family day out, offering a range of entertainment including boat and duck races, various demonstrations on the river and in the Quarry, coracles, canoeing, trade and food stalls, children’s pirate fancy dress (judged by the Mayor of Shrewsbury and other competitions, as well as live entertainment.

The event is organised by volunteers and supported by a number of organisations including Sabrina Boat, Kaz Burgoyne ADI Driving Instructor, Shrewsbury Canoes, Shrewsbury Town Football Club in the Community, Salop Leisure, Salop Computer Centre, Team Shrewsbury, Shropshire Fire & Rescue, West Mercia Police and the RNLI – to name but a few.



“It’s taken over eighteen months to persuade the Ronaldos to play at our event, and we think that they are definitely well worth the wait,” said Jamie Burgoyne, one of the organisers of the Shrewsbury River Festival. “We defy anyone, whether pirate or landlubber, to be able to stay still when this amazing band perform!”

Shrewsbury River Festival takes place in the town’s Quarry Park on Sunday 2 June 2019.

