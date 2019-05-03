Clun Green Man Festival takes place this weekend

This Weekend, Clun springs to life with music, drama and medieval merriment!

The Green Man and The Frost Queen will battle between the seasons of winter and spring

The picturesque town of Clun, in the South Shropshire hills, hosts the two-day Clun Green Man Festival every Spring Bank Holiday, continuing the tradition of a May Fair that is rooted deep in Clun’s history.

On the afternoon of Sunday 5th of May, a Street Fair (free admission) is to be held in the Square, offering a play by the Clun Mummers, Morris dancing, street entertainers Animal Man and David Alexander, and closing with music from The Endings.

All being well, the Green Man then opens the May Fair on Clun Castle Field, which will be packed full of craft demonstrations and activities, live music, maypole dancing, Wardour Garrison’s 17th Century Living History Village, plus a variety of interesting stalls and refreshments, all set in the beautiful grounds of the ancient Clun Castle.

Then on Monday 6th of May, the fun really starts: revellers will gather on the river bank to welcome the Green Man and cheer him on in his battle against the Frost Queen. The Green Man must win if we are to have a Summer in Clun!

Visit www.clungreenman.org.uk for more information, including how to get your tickets for Monday.

