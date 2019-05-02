Appeal for local VIPs to celebrate 110th Newport Show

As part of the 110th anniversary celebrations of Newport Show, local inspirational people will be rewarded for their hard work and dedication to the community.

Sally Western, Show Manager

Organisers are appealing for nominations of people who could be a VIP who deserves a special day out in the spotlight at this year’s event.

Each person chosen as a VIP will win a ticket to the action-packed show on Saturday 13 July at Chetwynd Deer Park and will be invited to a special VIP reception on the day.

People nominated should have a link to Newport or the surrounding area, can be any age and there is no limit to the reasons they might be deserving of the experience.

They might have made a difference to someone else’s life; stepped up in the face of danger and acted bravely; dedicated their life to the community; faced difficulties in their life and overcome them; excelled in their field of work or be part of a wider family that has made an impact in the area, recently or through the generations.

Sally Western, Show Manager, said: “The community is a big part of Newport Show and this is a milestone year for us.

“We’ve made this appeal because we want to involve as many people as possible in the local area in the celebrations, and ensure that those who have made a stand-out contribution are rewarded.

“We’re really looking forward to reading the nominations and being able to shine the spotlight on people who deserve this special treat.”

People can nominate more than one person. The winning community champions will be chosen in May.

To make a nomination fill in a form available at www.newportshow.co.uk before the closing date, Friday 31 May at 5pm.

Newport Show will feature entertainment for all the family including displays by Bolddog Lings freestyle motocross display team and the Mountain Bike Aerial Display (M.A.D.) team, as well as Joseph’s Amazing Camels, hundreds of trade stands and 140 cattle and sheep classes, livestock, horses and dogs – including qualifying events for both the Horse of the Year Show and Crufts.

Visitors can also enjoy vintage vehicle and machinery displays, an antique and country living marquee, handicraft and horticulture competitions and theFestival of Food, showcasing the best of regional food and drink.

Furthermore, in the early evening a festival atmosphere will be created with live music from local bands.

Tickets can be bought online or reduced price late entry tickets can be purchased at the pedestrian gate from 4pm.

