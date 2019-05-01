Follies Festival returns to Hawkstone Park

Hawkstone Park is bringing back Follies Festival, for a wonderful weekend of family entertainment on Friday 5th, Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th July 2019.

Set against the breath-taking woodland landscape of caves, crags and cliffs, the stage will be set for comedy and music.

Friday night comedy

Friday will host a night of comedy, with Birmingham-based compere, James Cook as MC. James joins the festivities after recent tour dates with Gary Delaney (Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo) and Paul Sinha (The Chase).

Hawkstone are thrilled to have Mitch Benn headlining the line-up. He is one of the most sought-after acts on the comedy circuit, and widely acknowledged as one of the best writer/performers of comic songs in the country. Mitch is a regular writer and performer on The Now Show for BBC Radio 4, and It’s Been a Bad Week for BBC Radio 2. As well as regularly appearing on television shows, including BBC1’s The One Show.

Eddy Brimson completes the line-up. He has featured in several TV and radio shows, along with penning seven books. He has taken to the stage internationally from Norway to China, and was one of the first ever comics to perform in Myanmar. He is a regular at the Edinburgh Festival and is one of the most in demand acts on the UK comedy circuit. Prepare to laugh the night away!

Saturday is a must for lovers of musicals

The Saturday show is a must for lovers of musicals, with three acts all boasting west end credentials, sure to transport you to the heart of theatre land.

‘A Night at the Musicals’ features four of the West End’s leading vocalists, recreating the magic of all your favourite musicals. They will be performing songs from Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, and many more.

‘The Spinettes’ are a trio of starlets set to bring some vintage glamour to the occasion. They will be sprinkling some retro sparkle on the event with their toe-tapping talent.

‘The West End Jerseys’ will be bringing the sounds of the 50’s and 60’s to life. Slick routines, tight harmonies and the unmistakable falsetto sound of Frankie Valli will fill the Follies, with all members of the group bringing their West End talent to the fore.

Sunday family fun at the follies

Sunday will a special day of family fun at the follies with standard admission prices applying.

Tickets for the Friday and Saturday evening shows and tickets for standard admission on Sunday can be purchased from the Hawkstone Follies website http://www.hawkstoneparkfollies.co.uk/tickets/

