13.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
Home Entertainment

Follies Festival returns to Hawkstone Park

By Shropshire Live

Advertisement Feature

Hawkstone Park is bringing back Follies Festival, for a wonderful weekend of family entertainment on Friday 5th, Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th July 2019.

Set against the breath-taking woodland landscape of caves, crags and cliffs, the stage will be set for comedy and music.

Friday night comedy

Friday will host a night of comedy, with Birmingham-based compere, James Cook as MC. James joins the festivities after recent tour dates with Gary Delaney (Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo) and Paul Sinha (The Chase).

Hawkstone are thrilled to have Mitch Benn headlining the line-up. He is one of the most sought-after acts on the comedy circuit, and widely acknowledged as one of the best writer/performers of comic songs in the country. Mitch is a regular writer and performer on The Now Show for BBC Radio 4, and It’s Been a Bad Week for BBC Radio 2. As well as regularly appearing on television shows, including BBC1’s The One Show.

Eddy Brimson completes the line-up. He has featured in several TV and radio shows, along with penning seven books. He has taken to the stage internationally from Norway to China, and was one of the first ever comics to perform in Myanmar. He is a regular at the Edinburgh Festival and is one of the most in demand acts on the UK comedy circuit. Prepare to laugh the night away!

Book Tickets

Saturday is a must for lovers of musicals

The Saturday show is a must for lovers of musicals, with three acts all boasting west end credentials, sure to transport you to the heart of theatre land.

‘A Night at the Musicals’ features four of the West End’s leading vocalists, recreating the magic of all your favourite musicals. They will be performing songs from Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, and many more.

‘The Spinettes’ are a trio of starlets set to bring some vintage glamour to the occasion. They will be sprinkling some retro sparkle on the event with their toe-tapping talent.

‘The West End Jerseys’ will be bringing the sounds of the 50’s and 60’s to life. Slick routines, tight harmonies and the unmistakable falsetto sound of Frankie Valli will fill the Follies, with all members of the group bringing their West End talent to the fore.

Book Tickets

Sunday family fun at the follies

Sunday will a special day of family fun at the follies with standard admission prices applying.

Tickets for the Friday and Saturday evening shows and tickets for standard admission on Sunday can be purchased from the Hawkstone Follies website http://www.hawkstoneparkfollies.co.uk/tickets/

Advertisement Feature

Shropshire Entertainment sponsored by...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.

Featured Articles

Follies Festival returns to Hawkstone Park

Hawkstone Park is bringing back Follies Festival, for a wonderful weekend of family entertainment, Friday 5th - Sunday 7th July 2019.
Read Article
Kids fest 2019

Tickets go on sale for Shropshire Kids Festival 2019

Shropshire Kids Festival 2019 is back and will be held at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 11 and 12 May.
Read Article
Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team - Shropshire County Show

Competition: Win Family Tickets to the Shropshire County Show 2019

The 2019 Shropshire County Show is set for spectacular year, with something for the whole family to enjoy.
Read Article

Scan to prevent unnecessary caesareans is positive news

In April, researchers at Cambridge University revealed that an extra ultrasound scan, offered to mothers-to-be at 36 weeks to facilitate the early detection of breech babies, could prevent unnecessary c-sections.
Read Article

Competition: Proms & Prosecco in the Park and Fireflies Festival at Weston Park

Two amazing festivals are heading to Weston Park this May, find out more and enter our competition to win a VIP Family Pass to both events.
Read Article

News

- Advertisement -

News

Dougie Lampkin, Pete Edwards CCP, Bez, Carl Fogarty, Allister McNeill CCP, Mike Tindall, Hanna Sebright, Steve Parrish and Neil Hodgson

Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival raises £82,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity﻿

The ninth annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival took place on Sunday raising £82,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.
Read Article
The proposed new ‘dumbbell’ design for Mile End roundabout

New design for Mile End roundabout in Oswestry revealed

A proposed design for improvements to Mile End Roundabout in Oswestry has been revealed, ahead of a planning application being prepared later this year.
Read Article

Letter sent to parents of children linked to anti-social behaviour in Broseley

The parents of a group of children linked to anti-social behaviour in Broseley have been written to by West Mercia Police.
Read Article

Sport

Sport

Shufflers Anna Iley and Sharon Williams after the race

Shropshire Shufflers celebrate London Marathon success

Twenty-six members of Shropshire Shufflers were among 40,000 runners who took part in the London Marathon on Sunday.
Read Article
Rob Smith on the track at Donington. Photo: Mark Campbell/CarScene UK

Telford’s Smith happy with consistent BTCC progress

Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship driver Rob Smith enjoyed another strong and consistent outing in the UK’s premier motor racing series at Donington Park over the weekend.
Read Article

Match Report: Coventry City 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will be plying their trade in League One next season after survival was confirmed with a point at the Ricoh Arena.
Read Article

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Reech Media have announced they will be working with AFC Telford United

Reech become official sponsors for AFC Telford United

Reech Media have announced they will be working with AFC Telford United on the design and development of their new website.
Read Article
Telford businesses can find out how YouTube can help them to flourish

Get in the picture with YouTube sessions for businesses

Businesses in Telford are being given the chance to put themselves in the picture about how YouTube can help them to flourish.
Read Article
Mason Mullin, Jessica Wasteney, Lucy Shaw - ABC Day Nursery area manager, Skyrah Consul and Flyn Fitzpatrick

Telford nursery wins national accreditation for Curiosity Approach

A Telford-based nursery chain has become the first business in Shropshire to win a national accreditation for the back to basics approach.
Read Article

Features

Features

The 5K Fun Run is in aid of SaTH Charity’s Living Well With Dementia Appeal.

Entries now open for hospital Trust’s 5K Fun Run in aid of dementia appeal

Entries are now open for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust’s 5K Fun Run which takes place in July.
Read Article
Hawkstone Hall

Hawkstone Hall & Gardens opens its doors to guests

Hawkstone Hall & Gardens, a magnificent Grade I listed 18th Century mansion, set within 88 acres of beautifully manicured gardens, has just opened its doors to guests.
Read Article

Scan to prevent unnecessary caesareans is positive news

In April, researchers at Cambridge University revealed that an extra ultrasound scan, offered to mothers-to-be at 36 weeks to facilitate the early detection of breech babies, could prevent unnecessary c-sections.
Read Article

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

Follies Festival returns to Hawkstone Park

Hawkstone Park is bringing back Follies Festival, for a wonderful weekend of family entertainment, Friday 5th - Sunday 7th July 2019.
Read Article
Sean Logan, Telford & Wrekin Council's Psyche Hudson, Liam King of Telford Rotary Club and Gavin Bilton. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Strongmen to lift Telford Balloon Fiesta to new heights

Two of the UK’s best strength athletes were on hand to help start the countdown to Telford Balloon Fiesta 2019 on 11 & 12 May in Telford Town Park.
Read Article
Kids fest 2019

Tickets go on sale for Shropshire Kids Festival 2019

Shropshire Kids Festival 2019 is back and will be held at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 11 and 12 May.
Read Article

Taste

Taste

Wood White is a cloudy, Belgian white beer

Wood’s launch new beer to support Wood White butterfly

A new beer created to raise funds to protect one of the West Midlands rarest butterflies has been launched by a Shropshire brewery.
Read Article
Geoff Ferguson, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard launches a new Reserve Red Wine

A Vineyard on Shropshire border has launched a new special edition Award Winning Red wine.
Read Article
Edward and Louise Taylor with head chef Richard Nair and Robert Jones

Shrewsbury restaurant taps into casual dining market

One of Shrewsbury’s most historic and longest serving fine dining restaurants is aiming to become the town’s go-to venue for casual dining.
Read Article

Featured Articles

- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
shower rain
13.2 ° C
15 °
11.1 °
87 %
1.5kmh
75 %
Wed
11 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
10 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP