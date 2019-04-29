Strongmen to lift Telford Balloon Fiesta to new heights

Two of the UK’s best strength athletes were on hand to help start the countdown to Telford Balloon Fiesta 2019 on 11 & 12 May in Telford Town Park.



Sean Logan, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Psyche Hudson, Liam King of Telford Rotary Club and Gavin Bilton. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

England’s Strongest Man Sean Logan and Welsh giant Gavin Bilton, runner up in the 2018 edition of Wales’s Strongest Man, are just two of the athletes who will entertain the crowds as the weekend Fiesta welcomes Strongman for the first time.

“This is going to be a very exciting part of the overall event,” says Culture Services Manager, Psyche Hudson, “with a brilliant arena setting to wow spectators with their talent and prowess. It’s a great addition to what is already a fantastic line up of free family entertainment.”

The inaugural Telford Balloon Fiesta welcomed over 30,000 visitors last year, every effort is being made to this year’s free-to-enter event even bigger and better.

“We are looking forward to over 30 balloons from across the globe including some great character balloons like Wes The Wolf, the Owl and the Panasonic Battery balloons, as well as a Kids Zone run by our partners Rotary Club Telford Centre supporting Severn Hospice”

With up to 40,000 people expected to attend, the event has been expanded to provide more facilities, more food and more entertainment including; BMX stunt riders, street entertainers, fire eaters, the spectacular Red Devils parachute team and the beautiful Night Glow on Saturday evening set to music.

Whilst the huge cavalcade of balloons is airborne, the Strongmen will take to the QEII Arena as they strain, struggle and strive over a series of five extreme disciplines to take the title of Wales’s Strongest Man or England’s Strongest Man and qualify for the UK’s Strongest Man to be shown on Channel 5.

Sean Logan, who won the title of England’s Strongest Man 12 months ago, made a point of checking out the venue during his visit and is mightily impressed.

“I’m looking forward to the event. It looks like Telford & Wrekin have pulled out all the stops and I can’t wait to defend my title!”

Equally happy about the prospect of up to 8,000 spectators watching the battle for Wales’s Strongest Man, is Welsh Guardsman and top contender for the title, Gavin Bilton.

“I’m very excited to take on some of the strongest men in Wales here. The venue is perfectly situated in the centre of Telford and it’s all free,” said Gavin.

Telford Balloon Fiesta takes place 11 & 12 May at in Telford Town Park with proceedings kicking off at 12pm on Saturday completing with the Night Glow at 9pm, whilst on Sunday activities start at 12pm and run till 7pm.

Wales’s Strongest Man takes place Saturday 11 May from 1.00pm with England’s Strongest Man on Sunday 12 May from 1.00pm.

