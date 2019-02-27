6.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Home Entertainment

Celebrated Spring Gala set to launch SVR’s 2019 season

By Shropshire Live

The Severn Valley Railway is opening its 2019 events season with a celebration of British branchlines as its popular Spring Steam Gala prepares to take over the tracks on March 15th – 17th.

One of the visiting locomotives a GWR Large Prairie No. 4144. Photo: Clive Hanley
One of the visiting locomotives a GWR Large Prairie No. 4144. Photo: Clive Hanley

The hugely popular event for steam enthusiasts of all ages is this year paying tribute to the heyday of British branchlines, with a range of Great Western Railway tank engines taking centre-stage.

A cast of ten locomotives will be in action, including four very special visiting engines which will join a selection of the SVR’s homefleet to run a busy timetable of services along the line throughout the three-day event.

Heading across the border from its home on the Llangollen Railway to join the star line-up is GWR Pannier Tank No. 6430, which was based at Pontypool and Newport from 1940 until 1954, where it worked autotrains in the South Wales Valleys. 

Also starring is GWR Large Prairie No. 4144, which was a familiar sight hauling passenger services deep in South Wales for many years. It was withdrawn from service in 1965, but was rescued from Woodham Brothers scrapyard and has since been restored to full working order.

Heavy coal trains were the staple diet for fellow Gala visitor GWR 5600 No. 5619, which was based at Barry during its working life. Purchased from the Woodham Brothers scrapyard in 1973 by the Telford Horsehay Steam Trust, the engine was returned to steam in 1981 and has visited many preserved Railways across the UK since.

Last but by no means least is visiting engine LNWR ‘Coal Tank’ No. 1054.  Built way back in 1888, No. 1054 is the oldest visiting engine at this year’s Gala. Fitted with a snowplough at Abergavenny, No. 1054 made its name by working the last passenger train over the Merthyr & Abergavenny Railway on January 5th 1958.

The visitors will be joined by six of the SVR’s resident locomotives, including BR Standard 4 No. 75069, which hauled its first passenger service in 24 years during half-term, following the most extensive restoration project in the SVR’s history.

Gala visitors can enjoy an extensive steam train service throughout the event, including goods trains and autotrains. For those looking for an extra-special experience, the Spring Steam Gala Sunday lunch Train on March 17th, offers the chance to wine, dine and relax on-board one of the SVR’s lovingly-restored carriages. Places are limited and must be booked in advance.

Nikki Davies, the SVR’s marketing and communications manager, said: “We’re thoroughly looking forward to launching our 2019 events season with this fantastic celebration of steam.

“We’ll be welcoming a great quartet of visiting engines, including No. 1054 – one of the oldest locomotives to be featured at any of our Galas, which will work perfectly alongside our own, much-loved locomotives and we are sure they will be extremely popular with visitors.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.

News

- Advertising -

News

Carphone Warehouse on Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

Two jailed following burglary at Carphone Warehouse in Shrewsbury

Two men who committed a burglary at a Carphone Warehouse store in Shrewsbury were each sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to the offence at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday.
Read Article

Football fan handed five year banning order

A man found guilty of being drunk and disorderly during the FA Cup tie between Shrewsbury and Wolves on the 26 January has been given a five year football banning order.
Read Article
Kelda Wood took part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge

Kelda Wood completes Atlantic rowing challenge

Shropshire woman Kelda Wood has become the first adaptive person to row the Atlantic solo. Kelda Wood took part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge Kelda arrived in Antigua after...
Read Article

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 0 Doncaster Rovers

Shrewsbury Town produce another valuable victory in their survival bid as they record a welcome win against promotion hopefuls Doncaster Rovers.
Read Article
Youngsters enjoying one of the popular Tennis Roadshow events

Tennis Roadshow serving up free tennis taster sessions

Hundreds of Shropshire youngsters will have the chance to pick up a tennis racket by taking part in free taster sessions this week.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Squash Club - Ladies taster sessions

Another chance for ladies to try their hand at Squash

A ‘Squash Girls Can’ repeat event is being held at Shrewsbury Squash and Racketball Club this Thursday.
Read Article

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Sir Malcolm Walker OBE

Iceland Founder Sir Malcolm Walker OBE is Guest Speaker at Moreton Hall’s Business Lunch

Entrepreneur and founder of Iceland Foods, Sir Malcolm Walker CBE will be the guest speaker at Moreton Hall’s Business Lunch next month.
Read Article
Jay Perry is the newest apprentice at Flex IT in Shrewsbury

New apprentice joins the Flex IT team

IT experts at a Shrewsbury company have welcomed a new apprentice to their ever-growing team.
Read Article
Apprenticeships are now seen as a very viable alternative to higher education. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford show will celebrate National Apprenticeship Week

The region’s biggest apprenticeship event returns to Telford next week as a part of National Apprenticeship Week.
Read Article

Features

Features

The Ruby Run is a fun, non-competitive 5km colour run with participants running through clouds of colourful paint

Last few days to sign up for Ruby Run challenge!

It’s the last few days to sign up for the Ruby Run challenge raising money for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.
Read Article
Artist Georgina Walton with some of her work with Jonathan Soden of The Soden Collection Gallery

Shrewsbury artist puts on live show at local gallery

A talented young Shropshire artist is ‘performing live’ at a leading Shrewsbury art gallery this week.
Read Article
Dougie Lampkin and Neil Hodgson

﻿Neil Hodgson and Dougie Lampkin join Bike4Life Ride Out

Former World Superbike Champion Neil Hodgson and twelve times FIM Trial World Champion Dougie Lampkin, will be leading the Bike4Life Ride Out alongside fellow former World Superbike champion, Carl Fogarty and motorcycle and truck racing legend, Steve Parrish.
Read Article

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

One of the visiting locomotives a GWR Large Prairie No. 4144. Photo: Clive Hanley

Celebrated Spring Gala set to launch SVR’s 2019 season

The Severn Valley Railway is opening its 2019 events season with a celebration of British branchlines at its popular Spring Steam Gala.
Read Article
The CBeebies favourites are brought to life in a brand new stage production full of fun, laughter, music and magical. Photo: Johan Persson

CBeebies favourite Bing comes to Theatre Severn

Calling all “Bingsters”! Bing and his friends will visit Theatre Severn Shrewsbury on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 March as part of a major UK tour.
Read Article
Young and emerging musicians are being sought to get a chance to perform on The Launchpad stage at this year's Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival offers launchpad to young musicians

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has opened applications for its Launchpad stage that offers young musicians the platform to showcase their talents.
Read Article

Taste

Taste

Gin Jamboree heading to RAF Museum Cosford

The Gin Jamboree is heading to Royal Air Force Museum Cosford at the end of March for an evening celebrating all things G&T!
Read Article
Some of the team who went to the North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College Salon Cullinaire

College students cook up a storm in multi-skilled competition

Hospitality and Catering students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group’s London Road Campus smashed it at the North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College Salon Cullinaire bringing home 40 accolades.
Read Article
Chefs Richard Fletcher, Lajina Leal and Chris Burt

Chefs will cook up delicious ‘free-from’ foods at Shropshire Frestival

A Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies has lined up three top chefs for the event in May.
Read Article
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
haze
6.9 ° C
9.4 °
4 °
86 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Thu
10 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
8 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP