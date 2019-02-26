16.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Home Entertainment

Shrewsbury Folk Festival offers launchpad to young musicians

By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has opened applications for its Launchpad stage that offers young musicians the platform to showcase their talents.

Young and emerging musicians are being sought to get a chance to perform on The Launchpad stage at this year's Shrewsbury Folk Festival
Young and emerging musicians are being sought to get a chance to perform on The Launchpad stage at this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival

The festival is appealing for solo performers and groups aged 16 to 26 who live in Shropshire, Mid Wales, or the West Midlands to pitch for one of the places available on The Launchpad stage, which is sponsored by Midlands What’s On, the region’s essential entertainment guide.

Each of the successful candidates will be expected to perform a 30-minute acoustic set at least three times over the weekend at this year’s event at the West Mid Showground during August Bank Holiday (August 23-26).

Festival director Sandra Surtees said former Launchpad musicians were now enjoying some success in the professional area.

“The Trials of the Cato, who appeared in 2017, are now represented by an agent and showcased at the International Folk Alliance event in Canada this month. Chris Elliott and Caitlin Jones also performed on The Launchpad with a band in 2017 and went on to win our open mic in 2018 securing them a show on our Sabrina stage this August.

“For many of the performers, appearing on The Launchpad will be the first time they’ve ever had the opportunity to take part in a professional event like ours. It’s a good experience and the chance to reach a new audience. We’re inviting applications from any performers in the folk, roots or acoustic genre who’d like this opportunity.”

Davina Evans, Managing Director of What’s On, said: “Shrewsbury Folk Festival is one of the top events of its kind in the country and being able to play there is a great step for young musicians who are looking to make a name for themselves and get some festival experience.

“At What’s On, we know there is a wealth of talent out there from across the region and we’re delighted to be supporting The Launchpad again.”

To apply for one of the available places, performers must be aged between 16 and 26 on August 23, resident in Shropshire, Mid Wales or the West Midlands, and available to attend the festival between Friday August 23 to 26.

In return, they will receive a free artist and guest ticket, on-site camping, access to artist hospitality and a contribution to travel expenses.

To apply, send a short biography, links to performances (Soundcloud, YouTube etc) and your contact details to jo@shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk before May 6. Only the selected performers will be contacted.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.

News

News

Emergency services at the scene of the collision in Tankerville Street, Shrewsbury. Photo: @ShrewsburyCops

Firefighters release person trapped between car and lorry in Shrewsbury

A person had to be cut free by firefighters after becoming trapped between a car and lorry in Shrewsbury on Saturday.
Read Article
Carding Mill Valley

Walker rescued after becoming injured at Carding Mill Valley

A woman was rescued after suffering a leg injury whilst walking at Carding Mill Valley on Saturday afternoon.
Read Article
The incident took place on Waltondale in Woodside. Image: Google Street View

Second person charged following stabbing in Telford

A second person has been charged in connection with a stabbing which took place in Telford on Monday.
Read Article

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Squash Club - Ladies taster sessions

Another chance for ladies to try their hand at Squash

A ‘Squash Girls Can’ repeat event is being held at Shrewsbury Squash and Racketball Club this Thursday.
Read Article

﻿Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Doncaster Rovers

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to build on their impressive win against Peterborough when they face another side battling for promotion.
Read Article

Match Report: Peterborough United 1 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town end their nine-game winless run with a priceless victory against play-off chasing Peterborough United.
Read Article

Business

Business

Mark Thompson, Alex Thompson (both AceOn); Cllr Richard Overton; and Caroline Cattle (MBIG Grant Manager)

Telford-based battery business charges up for growth

A Telford-based battery pack manufacturer and distributor will increase its capacity, operational efficiency, productivity and workforce following a period of sustained growth which has enabled it to successfully secure a grant from the Marches LEP.
Read Article
Staff from The Hundred House collect their award at The Wedding Industry Awards in Soho, London

Wedding award win for Shropshire hotel

Staff at a Shropshire hotel are celebrating after scooping a prestigious ‘Oscar’ of the wedding industry.
Read Article
Derek Owen from apT

Expert advice to be served up at special apT breakfast

Expert advice will be served up with breakfast at a special event for the construction industry in Shropshire.
Read Article

Features

Features

Dougie Lampkin and Neil Hodgson

﻿Neil Hodgson and Dougie Lampkin join Bike4Life Ride Out

Former World Superbike Champion Neil Hodgson and twelve times FIM Trial World Champion Dougie Lampkin, will be leading the Bike4Life Ride Out alongside fellow former World Superbike champion, Carl Fogarty and motorcycle and truck racing legend, Steve Parrish.
Read Article
Chris Morris, Bill Morris, Timothy Morris and Robin Morris with archive items

Shrewsbury’s social history comes alive at special exhibition

The days of tea dances, award-winning bakes and pioneering fashion shops will be brought to life to give an insight into Shrewsbury’s social history over the past 150 years in a special exhibition.
Read Article
Ged Kennedy

Shropshire volunteer shortlisted for humanitarian award

Shropshire volunteer Ged Kennedy, an Information and Communication Advisor from Shrewsbury, has been shortlisted to win an international humanitarian honor.
Read Article

Entertainment

Entertainment

The CBeebies favourites are brought to life in a brand new stage production full of fun, laughter, music and magical. Photo: Johan Persson

CBeebies favourite Bing comes to Theatre Severn

Calling all “Bingsters”! Bing and his friends will visit Theatre Severn Shrewsbury on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 March as part of a major UK tour.
Read Article
Young and emerging musicians are being sought to get a chance to perform on The Launchpad stage at this year's Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival offers launchpad to young musicians

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has opened applications for its Launchpad stage that offers young musicians the platform to showcase their talents.
Read Article
Lonnie Donegan Jnr

Guitar star Lonnie revives his famous father’s songs

A musical afternoon in Market Drayton will be headlined by Lonnie Donegan Jnr on 23 March.
Read Article

Taste

Taste

Gin Jamboree heading to RAF Museum Cosford

The Gin Jamboree is heading to Royal Air Force Museum Cosford at the end of March for an evening celebrating all things G&T!
Read Article
Some of the team who went to the North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College Salon Cullinaire

College students cook up a storm in multi-skilled competition

Hospitality and Catering students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group’s London Road Campus smashed it at the North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College Salon Cullinaire bringing home 40 accolades.
Read Article
Chefs Richard Fletcher, Lajina Leal and Chris Burt

Chefs will cook up delicious ‘free-from’ foods at Shropshire Frestival

A Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies has lined up three top chefs for the event in May.
Read Article
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
16.4 ° C
18.3 °
14.4 °
42 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Tue
11 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
10 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP