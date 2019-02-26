Modellers head to RAF Museum Cosford for miniature show

The popular Shropshire Scale Model Show is returning to the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford on Sunday 7 April, showcasing the very best in the miniature world of modelling.

Shropshire Scale Model Show Organiser Gary Stevens

With everything from model aircraft and cars to science fiction and cartoon characters, the one day show is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

Nestled amongst the world-class collection of aircraft and exhibits and filling each of the Museum hangars will be over 100 modelling clubs and traders from across the country, including model making giants Airfix who are exhibiting at this year’s show.

Modelling clubs from across the UK will be exhibiting their pint-sized creations, many of which have taken hours of dedication to perfect. It’s the perfect opportunity to get tips and advice or seek inspiration from the experts and enjoy the day with like-minded individuals.

As one of the region’s largest modelling events, traders will be selling materials and kits to suit modellers of all abilities. So, whether you’ve got youngsters in the family who are just discovering their passion for modelling, or you’re an avid modeller who’s been building kits for many years, there will be plenty of kits, glues, paints and other detailed sets available to purchase.

Event organiser, Gary Stevens Secretary of the Shropshire Scale Modellers and The Telford Branch of The International Plastic Modellers Society says:

“We have lots of the popular traders and exhibitors returning to the show again this year and we look forward to welcoming model fans from across the country to the event. I am particularly delighted that Airfix will be making a welcome return to this year’s event displaying their latest and future releases to the public.”