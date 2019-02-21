Shropshire musical theatre company to host open auditions

Shropshire musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On is set to host open auditions for its November production of the Rogers and Hammerstein classic OKLAHOMA!

Get Your Wigle On regularly perform full scale productions at Theatre Severn, with past productions including Grease, Sister Act and Cats… to name a few.

The high-energy local performance group produce six to eight full scale musicals a year with a fun and friendly approach to rehearsals at their studio in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.

And now it’s your turn to get involved! November 2019 sees the Rogers and Hammerstein classic OKLAHOMA! burst to life in Theatre Severn. Get Your Wigle On are on the lookout for Shropshire performers aged 14+ to join them with fantastic lead roles and places in the company to be cast. This show requires strong singers and also features long extended dance sequences and so auditions for a separate dance ensemble are also being held.

Set in a Western Indian territory just after the turn of the century, the high-spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the colorful background against which Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a winsome farm girl, play out their love story. Although the road to true love never runs smooth, with these two headstrong romantics holding the reins, love’s journey is as bumpy as a surrey ride down a country road. The show features musical theatre classics including; Oh What a Beautiful Morning, Surrey With a Fringe on Top, People Will say We’re In Love and I’m Just a Girl Who Can’t Say No,

Joe Fisher, aged 23 from Shrewsbury joined Get Your Wigle On last year as part of the cast of Rent. He says ‘Get Your Wigle On have provided me with some incredible experiences and I have only been a member for less than 12 months! You get to perform to a very high standard whilst having an amazing time, both in rehearsal and during show week. The opportunity to perform with this talented group in a professional theatre has encouraged me to do more and more. The wide variety of shows in the next 18 months means there is something for everyone whether you sing, act or dance or just enjoy musicals, you’ll certainly be made to feel welcome!’

There are lots of principle roles, chorus and dancers to be cast from the upcoming auditions on Sunday 10th March at The Get Your Wigle On studio. There are also opportunities to audition for upcoming productions including Shrek to be announced soon.

Those interested in auditioning are asked to email info@wigles.co.uk for an audition pack and more information on how to get involved with Get Your Wigle On.