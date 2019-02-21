A treat for bookworms of all ages at Severn Valley Railway

A page-turning, story-telling celebration of reading is steaming into the Severn Valley Railway on March 9th and 10th.

Visitors are invited to dress-up as their favourite book characters for World Book Day Weekend, celebrating authors, illustrators and books of all kinds with a range of attractions along the line.

The Engine House Visitor Centre will host a range of book-based activities, including storytelling sessions with Kidderminster Library and Chris Vine, author of the Peter’s Railway book series, who will be sharing some of the exciting adventures of Peter and his grandfather.

Youngsters can join in a range of colourful, comedic and creative 30-minute activities with ReachOut Arts, including Gruffalo Trail, Shakespearean Insult Workshop and Dinky Groove Sessions.

Visitors can also try their hand at operating puppets with the help of experts from Fetch Theatre. Sessions last around 90 minutes and places will be available to reserve.

Not to be left out, even the SVR’s locomotives are joining the fun, with interactive storytelling sessions and an on-train library coach in conjunction with Bewdley Library on the 10am and 2pm services from Kidderminster and the 11.50am and 3.50pm services from Bridgnorth.

There’ll be a free book (while stocks last) for every child that is dressed-up and travels in the Library Coach and passengers can bring their library card or sign-up on the day to borrow books. Eagle-eyed passengers will also be challenged to Spot the Bookworms along the line.

Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s events co-ordinator, said: “This will be the first time that the SVR has joined in the global World Book Day celebrations and we are sure it will be a huge success with readers of all ages.”