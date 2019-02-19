Illuminating ideas and half term fun at Attingham

Come rain or shine, there’s plenty to see and do at Attingham, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, this half term from Saturday 16 to Sunday 24 February.

Families can take the opportunity to explore the park as it begins to wake up for spring, have fun making a lantern at workshops at Attingham or in Shrewsbury as part of the DarwIN Festival, test their navigation skills on a geocaching adventure, and take part in a lantern lit procession around the Pleasure Grounds.

The Mansion at Attingham reopens on Saturday 16 February, and is open daily from 11am, and the Ranger team will be feeding the estate’s 180-strong herd of fallow deer each day at 2pm in front of visitors in the Deer Park.

Rebekah Ingham, Events and Programming Officer, said:

“Half term at Attingham is all about spotting the signs of spring, and brightening up the last of the winter days and evenings. The snowdrop displays around the grounds will be at their best and there are signs of spring to be spotted in the Walled Garden and Parkland as more and more green shoots appear. We’ve also got a fantastic opportunity for families to experience Attingham in the evening on a Lantern Lit Procession to round off the half term!”

The Wild Craftist Ben Mayho will be at Attingham on Tuesday 19 and Thursday 21 February with Willow Lantern Making Workshops. Pre-book your place to make one each, or together as a family at sessions during each day. It costs £8 per willow lantern and all the equipment is provided. To book your place to make a willow lantern visit www.wildlifesurvivalschool.nutickets.com (booking fee applies).

On Wednesday 20 February the team will be holding ‘Get Geocaching’ and families will be able to hire a device and become intrepid explorers as they hunt out some of Attingham’s geocaches. There is a hire charge of £4 per device (for a time period), and pre-booking in advance is essential as devices are limited, via www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on or by calling 03442 491895.

Attingham’s Lantern Lit procession will take place at 7pm on Saturday 23 February, the team will lead visitors through the woodlands at Attingham (approximately 1 mile) listening out for sounds of nature, and experiencing the park in a different light. Book your place via www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on or by calling 03442 491895. It costs £4 for adults to take part, and £2 per child (event prices apply to all visitors booking a place, booking fee applies).

For more information about what’s on at Attingham over the half term, head over to the website www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park