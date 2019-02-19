Feathery Fun this half term in Carding Mill Valley

The National Trust’s Carding Mill Valley team will be rather bird brained this February half term.

They have two days of family friendly activities on the Thursday and Friday of half term aimed at providing for feathered friends.

First up is a bird box making session led by the Long Mynd ranger team. The rangers will provide all the material and knowhow you’ll need, all you need to bring is your enthusiasm. These popular workshops must be pre-booked via the National Trust’s Carding Mill Valley website.

Many bird species rely on the extra food source provided by garden feeders at this harsh time of year. With this in mind, you will be able to make your own refillable pine cone bird feeder with the learning and engagement team. This workshop is open to all and there is no need to book.

Just look for the signs outside the Chalet Pavilion in Carding Mill Valley.