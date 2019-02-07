Telford’s Got Talent returns for second year

Telford’s Got Talent is to return for a second year following last year’s event which marked Telford’s 50th birthday and 50 years of Oakengates Theatre @ The Place.

This year’s talent competition promises to be another spectacular community event, giving local people the opportunity to showcase their talents and a chance to win a cash prize.

19 acts made it to the finals of Telford’s Got Talent last year, they went on stage to perform in front of over 600 people.

Telford & Wrekin Council have partnered up with organisers ‘Dennis-Miller Productions’ to host the event for the second year.

People are now invited to send in applications for the auditions which will take place on Saturday 6 and Sunday 14 April at Oxygen Nightclub in Telford. The deadline for applications is Saturday 13 April.

The semi-finals and final live show will take place later this summer – with an independent judging panel, including a celebrity judge, to be announced soon.

Councillor Shaun Davies and Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council said: “Telford’s Got Talent proved a huge success last year and a great way to celebrate the town’s 50th birthday and we are delighted to be supporting the talent competition again. As a panel judge last year it was fantastic to see the talents of so many people from around the borough – I can’t wait to seemore acts on stage later this year at Oakengates Theatre.”

Shaquille from Dennis Miller productions commented: “We are extremely grateful to Telford & Wrekin Council for supporting Telford’s Got Talent again and allowing us to make the event bigger and better than ever. We are hoping to see lots of different types of talent from across the borough – so if you are, or know of an adult, family, young person, group and individual we would love to hear from you!”

Anyone interested in applying for Telford’s Got Talent 2019 should visit www.telfordsgottalent.co.uk for an application form.