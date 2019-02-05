Mock the Week star Stewart Francis brings farewell tour to Telford

Star of Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and Crackerjack, Stewart Francis is heading to Telford as part of his last ever tour.

Winner of Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe, this hugely successful one liner wizard has become a household name in the UK and Ireland over the last decade, thanks to his ‘perfectly crafted gags’ and expert timing, which he has brought to sell-out audiences across the world.

Now it’s time to sit back and enjoy his excellent jokes for the last time, on the last leg of his farewell tour.

Stewart has received international acclaim in the US and his native Canada, as well as here in the UK and Ireland.

Amongst other shows he has appeared on are BBC’s Mock The week, Live At The Apollo, Celebrity Mastermind and Not Going Out, Dave’s One Night Stand, and C4’s 8 Out Of Ten Cats.

Into the Punset rolls into the Oakengates Theatre on Friday, 12th April.