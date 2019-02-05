Escape the winter chill with a night of hot jazz

Jazz up a cold winter evening and catch local guitarist Remi Harris at the Ludlow Mascall Centre on Saturday, 23 February.

Remi, who was called “tremendously gifted” by John Etheridge, plays an exciting mix of original compositions, improvisations, jazz standards and new arrangements of music. He has previously performed at Buckingham Palace, Montreal Jazz Festival, BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall with Jamie Cullum, on BBC 4 Television and live on BBC Radio 2 & 3.

Remi started playing guitar at the age of 7 and is primarily self-taught, learning from guitar magazines, videos and recordings. He was initially inspired by rock and blues guitarists of the 60s and 70s such as Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page and Peter Green. He played his first gig aged 11 and in his late teens he developed an interest in jazz music, in particular artists such as Django Reinhardt, Wes Montgomery and Stan Getz. Since then he has been growing a reputation for blending all of his influences into his own individual style of playing. For this performance Remi will be accompanied by Simon Smith.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7:30pm start. Tickets are £12 (plus booking fee) and can be purchased at https://buff.ly/2Rc5Tsu or by calling 07808 651714.