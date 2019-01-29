Stephen Bailey brings brand new tour ‘Our Kid’ to Shrewsbury

Comedian Stephen Bailey, currently starring in Channel 5’s ‘Celebrity 5 Go Camping’ is heading to Shrewsbury with his brand new show ‘Our Kid’ in February.

Everyone’s favourite ‘guilty pleasure’ (Daily Record), stand-up comedy star and host of Five’s ‘Celebs On The Farm’, Stephen Bailey is embarking on a brand new tour in spring 2019 with his incredible show ‘Our Kid’ – a story full of Northern warmth, some working-class guilt and a bit of blue.

Stephen’s winning comedy and charming personality have propelled him to star in a number of varied TV projects. Most recently, Stephen made his presenting debut as host of 5star’s newest reality show ‘Celebs On The Farm’ which delighted audiences when it aired in summer 2018. Stephen can currently be seen in Channel 5’s recent series ‘Celebrity 5 Go Camping’ which began on Friday 4th January . He was also the resident agony uncle on ITV1’s ‘Zoe Ball On Saturday & Sunday’ throughout 2018. He will also be appearing on ITV2’s new comedy show ‘The Stand Up Sketch Show’ which begins on Monday 28th January at 10pm.

Adding to his extensive back catalogue of TV and radio work, Stephen has also made appearances on BBC Two’s ‘The Apprentice: You’re Fired’, Channel 5’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit on the Side’, Comedy Central’s ‘Live at The Comedy Store’ and ‘Roast Battle’, ITV2’s ‘Safeword’, ‘CelebAbility’ and ITV’s Weekend with Aled Jones. He has also starred on ITV2’s ‘The Great Xmas Rant’, ITVBe’s ‘Kate’s Wardrobe Secrets’, W’s ‘Celebrity Advice Bureau’ & Channel 5’s ‘It’s Not Me, It’s You’.

Stephen Bailey will be performing at the Theatre Severn on Thursday 14th February to book tickets contact the Box Office.