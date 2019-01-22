The Demon Barbers are coming to Shrewsbury

Following their sell-out performances of ‘The Lock In’ THE DEMON BARBERS bring their new repertoire, extra band members and a modern twist to Theatre Severn.

Part gig, part dance show, The Demon Barbers bring a new repertoire, extra band members and a modern twist to their multi-award winning Roadshow.

Since winning ‘Best Live Act’ at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards The Demon Barbers have been immersed in the development of their Folk & Hip Hop Dance Extravaganza ‘The Lock In’. Following a number of successful UK tours, including high profile shows at Glastonbury Festival and 5 star reviews for their 2 week run at Edinburgh Fringe, The Demon Barbers now bring some of the UK’s most exciting young Clog, Sword, Hip Hop & Break dancers onto the concert stage to create the live folk music & dance spectacular of the year!

Combining solid traditional acoustic instruments and songs with the added oomph of a superbly tight rhythm section they create a unique and captivating sound.

The Demon Barbers XL features new material from their new album ‘Disco At The Tavern’ a collaboration with Grammy & Emmy Award winners Donal Hodgson and Kipper, best known for their work with Sting.

“It’s as if they’ve found the key to unlock the idea of 21st Century folk-rock revealing that these days rock isn’t part of the equation at all. They’re giving folk music its own dance revolution. The music here isn’t the background, it’s the manifesto. And it’s wonderful” Chris Nickson, f’Roots

“This really is a mind blowing album with so much good stuff. It has to be an award-winner this time next year.” R2 Magazine *****

“The inspiration comes from Damien Barber, front man of the award-winning folk band The Demon Barbers, who supply the floor-shaking live music that alone justifies the price of the ticket” The Independent review of The Lock In

‘with driven punchy tunes and songs, drum ‘n’ bass grooves, the odd touch of ska and an ever present feel that this lot know how to party’ result in ‘one of the most exciting acts around… check them out….’ fRoots

Breaking Tradition presents The Demon Barbers XL featuring The Demon Barbers at Theatre Severn on Thursday 14th March at 8pm.

For more information and to book tickets costing £19.50 contact the box office by calling 01743 281 281 or book online at www.theatresevern.co.uk