Oakengates Theatre welcomes ‘Dusty and the Shades of the 60s’

‘Dusty and the Shades of the 60s’ one of the UK’s most popular musical stage shows is heading to Oakengates Theatre @ The Place in March.

The show celebrates the life and career of the legendary Dusty Springfield.

Powerhouse singer Emily Clark takes the starring role as Dusty and will take audiences on a journey that will remind them of great music, fun times and party memories!

The legendary Dusty Springfield’s unique voice was as famous as her personal style – her blonde beehive and black eyeliner inspired millions of teenage girls while her soulful voice and clever choice of material gained her legions of followers all over the UK and the US.

At one time she had six top 20 singles in the US charts and 16 in the UK charts – a world record that remains unchallenged to this day.

Her string of smash hits began on January 1st, 1964 when she performed I Only Want to be with You on the BBC’s new TV programme ‘Top of the Pops’. It was closely followed by You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me, Son of a Preacher Man, I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself and You Don’t Own Me.

All these songs and more are performed in the show as Dusty and the Shades take audiences on a poptastic journey down memory lane featuring the songs, artists and songwriters who worked with Dusty over her 35-year career.

This stylish production also features some of the decade’s most popular songs by songwriters such as Burt Bacharach, Carole King and Lennon/McCartney.

‘Dusty and the Shades of the 60s’ will be at Oakengates Theatre @ The Place on March 6th.

To book tickets online see www.theplacetelford.com