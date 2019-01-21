Face2Face Performance Academy turns two years old

The Face2Face Performance Academy prepares for its second birthday with a plethora of performance related events including High School Musical at Theatre Severn.

The academy has gone from strength to strength over the last two years. Over forty students attend weekly classes and free workshops are available for potential new recruits.

The Face2Face Performance Academy, which opened its doors in 2017, has continued to go from strength to strength. Students have taken part in an array of different activities including: performing in professional theatres; workshops with TV and theatre professionals; competitions; and a unique question and answer session with a well-known casting agency.

With forty eight students attending weekly, the academy has proven extremely popular within the community and continues to grow.

Mrs Richardson, a Face2Face parent, said: “Face2Face is the highlight of my daughter’s week. She loves every minute of it and has learnt a huge amount. One of her favourite moments in the academy has been being taught by Coronation Street actor Rebecca Eastham.

“The academy offers such a wide range of performance related training. It’s like no other academy we’re aware of.”

Students from the academy are busy putting the final touches to their performance of High School Musical, which is set to be performed at Theatre Severn on the 30th and 31st of January, to yet another a sell-out audience.

The academy meets weekly at The Musgrave Theatre, Moreton Hall School, Weston Rhyn.

Michael Jenkins, teacher of Drama and academy co-ordinator said: “The academy is set to open their doors once again. We are offering a free workshop to anyone with an interest in performing arts, aged 9 – 18, to trial the academy this coming March.

“Our taster sessions are always a lot of fun and a great opportunity for new students to see what we’re about with others in the same boat.”

If you’d like to get involved you can attend the free ‘taster’ session on the 1st March, 6pm – 8.30pm.

To register your interest, visit: www.moretonhallschool.com/Face2Face