Mother Goose smashes Theatre Severn Box Office records

Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn production of Mother Goose has broken all previous Box Office records, out-selling last year’s production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs with over 42,000 people in attendance over the Christmas period.

With extra shows added to satisfy demand for tickets, the production ends on Sunday after 70 performances. The pantomime is the eighth successful collaboration with Evolution Productions led by Telford-born Paul Hendy and his wife Emily Wood. Hugely popular Dame and Director Brad Fitt returned and celebrated a milestone of 500 shows performed at the venue since his first appearance in 2010. BBC Radio Shropshire’s Eric Smith also returned alongside a talented cast of performers, dancers and local children selected at open auditions in September.

Marketing Manager Craig Reeves said: “We are continually blown away by the support we receive year after year as the pantomime continues to grow and attract bigger audiences. It is a special time of the year for the venue and it’s wonderful to welcome audiences of all ages, here to enjoy the same production together. Families travel far and wide to reunite at Christmas to see the show and we thank everyone who has attended this year”

Councillor Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “The pantomime is such a delight for the whole family and I’m absolutely thrilled, but not surprised that once again it’s been widely supported. “I’d like to add my personal thanks to all the cast and crew and theatre staff for all their hard work and dedication to bring yet another fantastic show to Shropshire and I’m so looking forward to next year’s production of Aladdin.”

Theatre Severn also confirmed that tickets for next year’s pantomime Aladdin, are selling faster than ever, with audiences snapping up over 15,000 tickets in the opening weeks since they went on sale.