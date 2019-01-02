Cinderella at Oakengates Theatre @ The Place smashes box office records

Oakengates Theatre @ The Place is celebrating its most successful and profitable pantomime since they began back in 2000.

There’s still a handful of shows left but Cinderella has already smashed box office records with over 20,000 tickets sold to date.

Reviews for the show were full of praise and included:

“Me and my daughter came to the 2.30 performance today and it was amazing. Well done to all the cast and crew behind the curtain. It was that good I’m booking to come again.”

“Saw Cinderella last night. We’ve come to the pantomime at The Place for the last 13 years and this was one of the best.”

“Have been to every one for the last ten years. All have been good but tonight’s was by far the best! Please pass on my thanks for a great night out to all of the cast, crew and theatre staff!”

Cinderella, which stars EastEnders Tony Discipline as Prince Charming and 90’s Pop Star (Lolly) Anna Kumble as Fairy Godmother, sold out on several dates over the festive period including Christmas Eve.

James Shone of Shone Productions, who brought us the pantomime, said: “We are delighted to have achieved these record breaking sales for Oakengates Theatre. The success of Cinderella is a testament to the staff and cast who have excelled in all performance and also to the audiences who come back year after year.”

Cllr John Minor – Cabinet Member for Leisure, Green Spaces & Parks said: “The feedback from this year’s pantomime has been outstanding. It is great to see so many people from both Telford and beyond visiting our theatre which entertains the whole family and brings many new visitors into the borough who we hope will come back soon.”

Cinderella is running up until Sunday 6 January and tickets start from just £10.

This weekend’s shows also include a special relaxed performance on Saturday 5 January at 11am which is specially designed to welcome families and groups who would benefit from a more relaxed environment, including people with an Autism Spectrum Condition, sensory and communication disorders, or a learning disability.