The Imps get revved up for Shrewsbury Flower Show

Plans for the 2019 Shrewsbury Flower Show have stepped up a gear with the news that The Imps motorcycle display team will be appearing on both days of the event in August.

The Imps have thrilled crowds all over the world with their breathtaking performances and the team aged five to 16 never fail to impress as they keep audiences on the edges of their seats with their antics.

Shrewsbury Flower Show will be held on Friday and Saturday, 9th & 10th of August and tickets for the event are now on sale. The Imps join top TV chef John Torode as the first attractions signed up for the show.

Richard Whittingham, chair of the Shropshire Horticultural Society, said: “Shrewsbury Flower Show is a major event on the calendar and one people from far and wide look forward to attending every year.

“It’s quite a challenge each year to organise and ensure it runs smoothly for our thousands of visitors to enjoy the experience. But we have a dedicated team of volunteers committed to the task and although it only comes around annually, we are working very hard behind the scenes all year round.

“We are delighted The Imps have been able to slot us into their busy schedule – they are a huge crowd-pleasing attraction wherever they go. They are a delight to watch regardless of whether you have seen them before or if it’s your first time.

“They are a talented group of young motorcyclists who hold their own with the very best motorcycle display teams in the world. The Imps have been running for just under 50 years now and it’s interesting that the current squad has several members whose parents rode with the team.

“The Imps will play an important role in show and join John Torode as a couple of the first attractions lined up for the event. We will be releasing details of other star-name attractions shortly.

“We are also keen to let people know that tickets are now on sale and details can be accessed via our website. This year we are offering early bird prices which will run until 22 April, after that date tickets will be at a reduced rate until 1 August, when they can be purchased at the full gate price.

“We are now looking forward to welcoming our many visitors to our 132nd show in August, which I am sure will be another Shrewsbury Flower Show to remember.”