Doors open on St Chad’s Shrewsbury 2018 Christmas Tree Festival

Over sixty decorated and illuminated Christmas trees are filling St Chad’s for its annual Christmas Tree Festival.

Alongside the Christmas trees is a diverse daily programme of Christmas music, song and dance.

The daily Christmas programme will include performances by school choirs, recitals on St Chad’s spectacular organ, Morris dancers and handbell ringers as well as St Chad’s regular Friday ‘Concerts in the Round’.

The trees are sponsored by the generosity of local businesses, community organisations and schools, colleges and musical groups, who will be taking part in this celebration of Christmas.

A festival spokesperson said: “It’s a special experience, with some beautifully decorated Christmas trees in the wonderful ambience of St. Chad’s, and will be a real Christmastide treat for all the family.”

Admission to the festival is free. This display of trees will continue to 5 January 2019.