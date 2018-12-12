Shrewsbury Wacky Races teams revealed

The 44 teams that will be competing in the first Shrewsbury Wacky Races on Sunday 26 May 2019 have been announced.

The event is the first of its kind to be held in the town and will see the teams hurtle themselves down the hill in Shrewsbury Quarry through chicanes and turns hopefully avoiding the River Severn! It promises to be an exciting and fun filled day with lots of entertainment from all the teams.

The teams in the running are from all over Shropshire and represent businesses, charities, education, community groups, families and individuals. They include Beaver Bridges who are planning on building a solid Bridge like structure Soapbox! A 9-year-old designing a shark style soapbox for his dad to drive. Warm Runnings the fastest bobsleigh in Shropshire! Rowton Brewery, Little Rascals Foundation, Telford RAF Cadets among many others.

Craig Hughes from Chrisbeon said: “We are a local family firm, providing Office Products and expertise in Shropshire as well as nationwide. The two company Partners are life-long motorsport enthusiasts who like to support their chosen charity, Climbing Out, so Wacky Races seemed a great opportunity to have lots of fun, and raise some money too. Some of our enthusiastic staff will be part of them team, from building the Soapbox to providing the motive power (pushing!) to the driving. We will be the noisy team, having lots of fun, raising money but aiming to win!”

Christopher Greenough from Salop Design & Engineering said: “We are a long established Shrewsbury company specialising in engineering, fabrication, powder coating and haulage. We are looking to build a soapbox that will grab attention and win the event. We promote apprenticeships, and to this end, our young engineers will help design and build our entry. We support local events, and connect with schools and local groups where we can. Always keen to get involved, helping support and looking to lead the way. The Quarry is the perfect venue, hilly and ready for the crowds. We can’t give away our full idea for the soapbox at this stage – but we will release more details over the coming weeks and months.”

Sally Johnson from the Harry Johnson Trust said: “The Harry Johnson Trust is a very small, completely volunteer run charity which offers help and support to local babies, children and teenagers with cancer. All of these children receive care from the children’s oncology ward at Telford hospital and live in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Support is wide ranging and varied, and tailored to the needs of the individual child and family. Referrals come from the ward staff, so the child receives the right support at the right time. We hope that our participation in these races will raise awareness of our charity and spread the word about what we do.”

Sarah Belcher from Sarah Belcher Events said: ‘We are delighted with the teams we have for the event and they are set to make the event very memorable and raise a lot of money for their chosen charities. Our Headline Sponsor, Hatfields Jaguar Land Rover Shrewsbury, will not give anything away of their design however did tease the Shrewsbury Wacky Races team with a photo of their design covered up by a dust sheet!”

Shrewsbury Wacky Races will take place on Sunday 26 May 2019, all the teams taking part can be found at https://shrewsburywackyraces.co.uk/teams/.