Review: Mother Goose at Theatre Severn

This year’s Theatre Severn pantomime Mother Goose is underway and already delighting packed audiences.

When you have a reputation for delivering one of the best pantomimes in the area then you must be under pressure to produce something even more spectacular each year.

Mother Goose doesn’t disappoint with a stellar cast, fantastic costumes, dancers and scenery. There are also some surprises along the way…

Starring Shropshire’s favourite Dame, Brad Fitt as Mother Goose and Eric Smith from BBC Radio Shropshire as Squire there’s plenty of fun for all the family.

Victoria McCabe and Matt Dallen who starred in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs also return to the Theatre Severn stage in the roles of Jill and Billy Goose.

Matt Daines, who appeared two years ago as an Ugly Sister in Cinderella plays Demon Vanity, while Lisa Davina Phillip makes her first appearance in Shrewsbury as Fairy Goodfeather.

From the start of the show with Lisa Davina Phillip flying in as Fairy Goodfeather to the final scene, there’s a real warm feel to the show with a perfectly chosen cast.

The laugh out loud moments are plentiful, with some brilliantly timed comedy and plenty of opportunities for audience participation of “it’s behind you”, boos and hisses.

There’s also a fantastic update to a very classic part of the Theatre Severn pantomime in which 3D glasses are required. However, those scared of ghosts or spiders may want to look away.

If you have already booked your ticket then enjoy the show you will love it. If you haven’t got your tickets yet then be quick and book today, there’s less than 10% of ticket availability left.

Congratulations to all the cast and team at Evolution who have been producing pantomimes at Theatre Severn since 2011, this year is another triumph.

Mother Goose runs until Sunday 6 January, tickets are available from the Box Office at Theatre Severn in person, by calling 01743 281281 or online at www.theatresevern.co.uk.

“Fun for all the family, Mother Goose is another triumph of a pantomime at Theatre Severn!” – Shropshire Live

Reviewed by Chris Pritchard

Watch Paul Hendy tell all about this year’s production in the video below:

BBC Radio Shropshire breakfast presenter Eric Smith returns for his 16th pantomime.

Actress and singer, Lisa Davina Phillip is playing the Fairy Goodfeather in this year’s pantomime.

Brad Fitt, recognised as one of the funniest Dames in the country, returns as the star of this year’s show in the leading role as Mother Goose.