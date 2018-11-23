Shrewsbury Abbey to unite in song this Christmas to help beat dementia

A magical evening of songs and festive readings is being held in Shrewsbury Abbey to raise vital funds for Alzheimer’s Society.

Carols at Christmas will take place on December 7 to support the charity’s work in challenging perceptions, funding research and improving and providing care and support.

Dementia is now the UK’s biggest killer, with someone developing it every three minutes.

Highlights at the event will include musical performances from the Salvation Army, One Accord & Much Wenlock Male Voice Choir and there will also be plenty of well-known, sing-along festive favourites that everyone can join in with.

The event will be ‘dementia-friendly’ with stewards on hand who have completed Dementia Friends information sessions and there will be clear signs in the venue to help people find their way around.

Accomplished jazz and blues singer Naomi Hart will present the evening with Deputy Mayor of Shrewsbury Phil Gillam among those presenting a reading.

Lisa Courtney, Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society in Shropshire said: “In 2019, Alzheimer’s Society will be 40 years old. From 1979, we have been fighting to improve the lives of everyone affected by dementia.

“We could not have come this far without the fantastic support we enjoy, but there’s still a long way to go before we win the fight against dementia.

“Too many are facing the condition alone without adequate support. We urgently need to find a cure, improve care and offer help and understanding for people affected.

“Proceeds from the event will help Alzheimer’s Society to ensure people living with dementia get the support they need now, and contribute towards vital research to help future generations.”

Services Manager Dianne Beaumont added: “Coming together for a good cause will hopefully ensure that, one day, countless families across the country will be spared the emotional traumas and pressures that those living with dementia at Christmas often experience.

“We’re hoping people will bring along the whole family to unite in song against dementia.”

Doors open at 6.30pm and the event runs from 7pm to 8.30pm. The venue has disabled access and there is space for wheelchair users in the aisles

Tickets for the event cost £10.00 for an adult, £5 for a child (over 10 years of age) and £15.00 for a combined ticket for a person with dementia and their carer. There will also be delicious winter treats available, Hot drinks, Mince Pies & Wine

To book your tickets visit alzheimers.org.uk/carolsatchristmas or call 0330 333 0804.